The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In August

Summer is quickly wrapping up, and with cooler weather just around the corner, we’ve been busy prepping for a fresh start. From new signature scents to cute made-in-Canada earrings to a genius way to make back-to-school lunches a little more fun, here’s what we added to our carts this month.

Isulife Hand-Held Portable Fan, $30

“The humidity in Toronto is stifling and one way I’ve been staying cool is with this little portable fan. Not only is it shaped like a cute little bear, but it also doubles as a phone charger and a flashlight! If you get tired of holding the fan, the cover folds back like a stand to prop it up.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

Lohn Erde Everywhere Mist, $32

“One of my favourite things in the world is the smell of bougie hotel lobbies, and there’s a specific chain whose signature scent I’ve been obsessed with for years. I’ve bought countless candles and room sprays to try to recreate those luxe vibes at home, but never quite found the right balance of fresh and musky until I came across Toronto-based brand Lohn’s Erde candle. It’s woody, earthy and lush, with notes of amber, vetiver and cedar paired with nutmeg and fig. The scent also comes in a mist that can be sprayed around rooms or on linens, clothing and even yourself. I like to spray it all over my office before I start work—it makes my space feel like a little cocoon and it sets me up for a productive day.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

Red Door Metalworks Shield Trio Earrings, $60

“I already own a gorgeous necklace from Red Door Metalworks and I recently treated myself to these earrings for my birthday. I love the chic design, the relatively affordable price tag and also the fact that they’re made in my hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Bentgo Kids Big Chill Lunch Box, $38

“A couple of Chatelaine editors had this over-the-cubicle chat last week about the unbearable, ongoing nature of making school lunches. I love feeding my kids, but something about this particular meal always seems to bend my brain. But my first-grader’s reaction to a new Bentgo lunch box he got recently—he actually started planning what foods he wants to put in there—has me hopeful about September.”

—Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor

Universal Flowering Discovery Set, $90

“Chatelaine’s food editor Chantal Braganza always smells amazing, so when I ran out of the perfume I’d worn for years and wanted to support a Canadian brand I asked for her advice. Chantal recommended Universal Flowering, a Toronto-based line from perfumer Courtney Rafuse. I ordered a bunch of samplers, and immediately fell for the entire line. My favourites were Burst, with notes of yuzu, rhubarb, apple skin, white chalk, pencil and musk—it nailed the citrussy, vegetal smell of rhubarb better than any other fragrance I’ve tried—and Death of A Ladies Man, and not just because it’s named after a Leonard Cohen album (though full points), but also for its fresh, green notes of basil and violet. Fig Leaf, which adds fig to petitgrain, orange blossom and musk, was a close third.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital

Arm & Hammer Odor Busterz Deodorizing Balls, $18 for 6

“A fellow soccer mom recommended these balls infused with baking soda to get rid of the smell in my kid’s soccer shoes. They did the trick, and you can also throw them into a gym bag, suitcase, closet or anywhere that needs to be deodorized.”

—Stephanie Han Kim, art director

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.