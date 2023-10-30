Along with seasonal drinks, warm jackets and cute boots, a new fall scent never fails to put us in an autumnal mood. Ready to embrace all the season has to offer? From juicy and mysterious to musky and grounded, these are our picks for the best new fall perfumes—the scents we’ll be spritzing on repeat for the next few months.

The 7 Virtues Cherry Ambition Eau de Parfum, $119 for 50 mL

Warm, sweet and a little spicy, this fragrance is a sweet gourmand confection with an unexpected edge. It features juicy notes of cherry and mandarin, rich vanilla paired with amber and musk and a hint of saffron. The end result is a mysterious and alluring scent.

Aesop Ouranon Eau de Parfum, $255 for 50 mL

This meditative scent is a mix of amber, green and floral notes that’s perfect for chilly days. It opens with herbaceous lavender, slowly revealing layers of frankincense and myrrh softened by soothing chamomile and gourmand tonka. If you love the smell of old churches, this one’s for you.

Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum, $148 for 50 mL

To breathe new life into Chanel’s beloved Chance Eau Fraîche, the brand’s in-house perfumier, Olivier Polge, created an eau de parfum that brings together the breezy, sparkling heart of the original fragrance and the intensity of an eau de parfum. To do so, he amped up the original notes of citron and jasmine, and paired them with more pronounced woody accords for a citrusy, soapy scent that feels grounded. It’s the perfect fall fragrance for people who want to keep things fresh even when the seasons change.

Tom Ford Café Rose Eau de Parfum, $148 for 30 mL

As the name suggests, rose and coffee are the top notes in this warm floral juice. It also features coriander, patchouli and cardamom, which give the heady mix a earthy, spicy twist.

Ellis Brooklyn Apple Love Eau de Parfum, $154 for 50 mL

Inspired by the energy of New York City—a.k.a. The Big Apple, hence the name—this fragrance is a fruity-floral medley with notes of red apple, peach, sugar cane, lily of the valley, sandalwood and musk. It’s sweet and creamy without being cloying or overpowering.

Guerlain L’Art et La Matière Tobacco Honey Eau de Parfum, $470 for 100 mL

Looking to splurge? Look no further than Guerlain’s latest luxury perfume launch, which blends notes of honey with a chic tobacco accord, and nutty vanilla, tonka bean and sesame notes. The bottle can be customized and engraved for a one-of-a-kind creation that’s as personal as the scent.

Diptyque L’Eau Papier, $235 for 100 mL

Soft and quiet like an afternoon spent with a good book, this perfume features notes of white musk, mimosa, blonde wood and steamed rice. It’s both light and cozy, making it the perfect fall fragrance.

