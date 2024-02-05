The Best Foundations for Mature Skin, According To Beauty Experts

A great foundation can make your complexion look brighter and bouncier—the trick is finding one that works for your skin type. It’s especially crucial to consider your skin's needs as you age and start noticing more dryness and texture. Along with concealers for mature skin, a skin-loving foundation is the—ahem—foundation of a quick and easy makeup routine.
In a word (or three): Hydration, hydration, hydration. Formulas that are going to infuse your skin with moisture and not leave it looking dry or cakey are key when looking for the best foundations for mature skin. You will likely want to swap your matte foundation for something a little more dewy.
As skin ages, moisture levels begin to drop, which can leave skin looking dry, dull and lacklustre. Foundations have come a long way from the heavy powders of yesteryear and are now formulated to hydrate and plump aging skin with skincare-worthy ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid.
Tinted serums and tinted moisturizers are two types of foundations to keep an eye out for as they’ll provide natural coverage in a glow-boosting finish.
Whether you’re looking for high coverage or a sheer option that you can apply with your fingers, we’ve asked beauty experts to share their go-to foundations for mature skin.
“Having entered my post-menopausal era, my skin now fluctuates between flushed and red or dry and pale,” says Liza Herz, 59, a beauty writer and founder of beauty blog Old(ish). She reaches for this skin care-focused pick from Ilia—available in 30 shades—to address both skin extremes.
“It gives me natural-looking coverage while also doing some skincare heavy lifting with niacinamide for brightening, mineral SPF 40 to protect against sun damage and hyaluronic acid and squalane for much-needed hydration and plumping.”
Writer Lesa Hannah, 50, usually opts for a 2-in-1 tinted sunscreen, but she recently starting wearing foundation in the form of this SPF-infused tinted moisturizer. “I really love the finish,” she says. “Lots of tinted sunscreens can be either too opaque like a foundation or really greasy.”
She loves that this formula, which comes in 14 shades, is sheer enough to let her real skin peek through.
This skin tint comes in 12 shades and is packed with complexion-boosting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and E and ginger root extract to help even skin tone. The light, buildable coverage can be applied with fingers, a sponge or a brush. (We like to use a buffing brush for a natural, airbrush-like finish.)
“My longest makeup relationship has been with the OG Studio Fix, which I now use mostly for TV appearances and special events,” says Shobana Lakkavally, 41, a makeup artist and TV beauty expert. It’s a formula she’s relied on for two decades. “It was the first foundation that catered to my skin tone,” she says.
To this day, she’s still impressed by the formula and how it leaves her with a natural look that's somewhere between a dewy and matte finish. “In my 40s, I appreciate the way it smooths and fills in my pores like no other—we’ve aged well together—and with over 60 unique shades, it’s still one of my favourites for clients too.”
This lightweight, satin-finish formula from celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath boasts a medium coverage and comes in illuminating 36 shades. It’s also self-setting, meaning you don’t need to powder it, which is great for dry skin.
Available in 28 shades, this liquid foundation marries coverage with skincare for 12 hours of glowing skin. The medium-to-full coverage easily covers redness and dark spots with just a few drops, and it leaves skin soothed, plumped and hydrated.
The SPF 45 provides a good protection against daily UV exposure, though we still recommend using sunscreen in your morning skincare routine.
“I am legit obsessed with this tinted moisturizer, which I wear in the shade Sand,” says Janine Falcon, 55, a beauty writer and founder of Beautygeeks. “I'm almost finished with my first tube and already have a back-up.”
From the Canadian brand Radford, this tint comes in five shades and contains vitamin C and licorice root extract for brightening, along with its barrier-boosting fatty acids, including ceramides. Falcon loves the soothing texture and hydrating benefits of the formula.
Jill Dunn, co-creator of Breaking Beauty Podcast, has been wearing this bestseller from Giorgio Armani—which comes in 40 shades and is also a favourite of professional makeup artists—for years.
“Although I do try a lot of new foundations, this one is always in the rotation because its medium coverage looks fresh on the skin no matter what your age,” she says. “It's never cakey or heavy and the application is incredibly seamless, whether you're a makeup novice or a pro!”
This do-it-all stick is incredibly versatile and works as a foundation, concealer and contour. The shade range boasts 20 hues, which provide light-to-medium coverage. Thanks to its fine tip, you can paint on a very precise application.
Vegan and cruelty-free, the formula feels like skincare thanks to its impressive ingredient list, which includes conditioning fatty acids and sea daffodil extract to combat dark spots.
Formulated specifically for mature and sensitive skin, this creamy, lightweight foundation covers imperfections without settling into fine lines and wrinkles. Its star ingredient, niacinamide, helps skin retain moisture and smooths out the complexion. Choose from 21 shades and you customize your coverage thanks to the formula’s buildable texture.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
