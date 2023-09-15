The Best Made-in-Canada Skincare Face Masks For All Concerns

Need to boost your glow? Try one of these 10 homegrown options.

There’s truly nothing quite like the change of seasons to wreak havoc on your glow. But whether you’re experiencing excess oil, dry and flaky patches, redness or a lack of radiance, weekly masking sessions can help balance your skin and keep it looking its best even as temperatures drop. Ready for some well-deserved pampering? Read on for our favourite Canadian-made skincare face masks for all skin types.

Céla Masque De Glacier Clay Mask, $50

Made with a mineral-rich glacial clay sourced from the coast of British Columbia, salicylic acid and liquorice root, this mask draws out impurities and gently exfoliates skin.

Radford Beauty Fix The Face Mask, $16

For a luxe treat, try this hydrogel sheet mask infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, anti-inflammatory sea moss and glycerin. It comes in two separate pieces so you can get the best fit every time.

Cardea AuSet Bloom Floral Mask, $58

If your skin is in need of some TLC, look no further than this gel-like face mask infused with soothing rose oil and exfoliating ingredients like glycolic and lactic acids.

IDC Dermo Ultime Anti-Aging Supreme Sleep Mask, $100

Pop on a thick layer of this nourishing night treatment before bed to wake up with a refreshed complexion. It features collagen-boosting peptides and radiance-boosting black tea to plump, firm and hydrate skin without any irritating ingredients.

Three Ships Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask, $35

Suitable for all skin types, this creamy formula features rice powder as well as lactic and fruit acids to exfoliate dead skin.

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, $30

Salicylic acid—an ingredient that’s especially great for oily skin—sloughs off dead cells in just 10 minutes to reveal a brighter complexion.

Back to Earth Glow Facial Mask, $40

A balanced cocktail of clays and oils draw out impurities without leaving skin parched or irritated.

Bkind Algae Peel-Off Face Mask, $24

Made with collagen-boosting chlorella, this all-natural peel-off (and compostable!) mask’s gel texture is invigorating and perfect post-workout.

Nudestix Nudeskin Tight & Bright Face Mask, $39

With mandelic acid—a gentle exfoliating acid—and niacinamide, this gel mask doubles as a spot treatment.

Wildcraft Detox Face Mask, $33

French green and kaolin clays draw out impurities, balance oil production and exfoliate, while colloidal oats soothe skin.

