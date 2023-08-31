When it comes to beauty, there’s no shortage of options; seemingly each day, there’s a new makeup, skincare or haircare product to swipe, blend, dab and lather. It’s my job to put them all to the test and vet them against my tried-and-true favourites to see what’s worth the hype—and the money. Here are the new beauty products I’m currently using on repeat.

Merit Solo Shadows, $31

I’ve avoided matte eyeshadow for the longest time because it always ends up looking a little patchy on my dry eyelids, but this super-smooth and incredibly easy to apply cream-to-powder formula is the exception to the rule. Whether I apply it with my fingers or with the excellent Merit Brush No. 2 ($26), the finish is velvety soft and diffused rather than powdery. Studio—a barely-there cool taupe—is my go-to shade, but I’ve been wondering if I can pull off Viper, a rich warm green that’s edgy and sophisticated.

The Body Shop Camomile Jelly One-Step Cleanser, $22

I recently rediscovered The Body Shop’s iconic Camomile Sumptuous Cleansing Butter, and was also introduced to this new addition to the Camomile line-up: A two-in-one jelly-to-milk cleanser. It’s essentially a double-cleansing routine in one bottle, melting away makeup and also acting as a face wash. I’m a big fan of the double-cleanse, but this is perfect for lazy evenings when I don’t want to spend extra time on my skincare routine.

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel, $25

I’ve been loyal to the same clear brow gel for years, but after watching countless TikTok videos singing the praises of Rare Beauty’s latest brow product, I had to try it for myself. The verdict is in: the rave reviews are well-deserved. The clear gel is a little thicker than my former go-to, and it creates perfectly laminated arches in seconds without any stiffness, flakes or white residue.

Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation, $23

I’m all about glowing skin, so I take my search for the perfect foundation very seriously. To make the cut, a formula has to be comfortable to wear, leave me glowing and even out my skin tone without looking too perfect—it’s a fine balance. This one checks all of my boxes: It’s packed with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, it comes in 16 shades that give skin a radiant, lit-from-within finish and it provides a medium coverage that lets skin texture shine through (a must for a natural look). I also love that it’s buildable enough to cover up my rosacea without triggering flare-ups.

Olay Super Serum, $43

What’s better than a product that does it all? This supercharged serum contains niacinamide, vitamin C, peptides, vitamin E and AHAs. It’s a great, relatively affordable option for anyone looking to pare back their routine without giving up the benefits of using multiple serums. (Its lovely iridescent sheen doesn’t hurt, either.) I’ve been wearing it under makeup during the day, and I love how fresh my skin looks after application.

