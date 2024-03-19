The Best Beauty Deals From The Amazon Big Spring Sale

Spring has officially sprung, and so has Amazon’s first-ever Big Spring Sale. The can’t-miss five-day event promises exclusive deals on everything from to kitchen gear and spring cleaning supplies to fashion and beauty.
If you’re in the mood to add something new to your beauty routine or need a restock of your faves, keep reading for all the deets and our favourite Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals.
Mark your calendars—the Big Spring Sale is taking place from March 20 to March 25. There’s seasonal deals to be had on hundreds of items, including discounts on select beauty products from CoverGirl, Cetaphil and luxe hair tool brand Ghd. Expect up to 50 percent off select beauty products, bestsellers and early deals with bonuses.
One caveat: Only Amazon Prime member will have special access to the savings. If you’re not a member yet, you can take advantage of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial to score amazing deals, as well as free shipping and access to Prime Video.
If you’re a no-makeup makeup enthusiast, you’ll love this makeup-skincare hybrid. Dewy pigments immediately even out skin tone and impart a natural glow, while skincare ingredients work to plump skin and improve texture. It’s formulated with bakuchiol (a gentle, plant-based alternative to retinol) and tranexamic acid (to fade dark spots).
Formulated with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, niacinamide to soothe and green tea extract to depuff, these cute shimmery eye masks are an excellent purchase if you're looking to brighten up dark circles.
Pro tip: Pop them in the fridge for a few hours for even more depuffing action.
Ringing in at just $11 during the sale, this popular daytime moisturizer is a steal. It’s lightweight, fragrance-free and provides broad-spectrum sun protection, making it ideal for all skin types and a solid pick for warmer months.
You may recognize this shampoo and conditioner set from your local hair salon, but we’re willing to bet you’ve never seen it on sale for 25 percent off. We’re big fans of this formula, which delivers everything we look for in haircare: an easy-to-rinse sudsy lather, a fresh, slightly fruity scent that doesn’t overwhelm and plenty of shine.
Mother’s Day is coming up, and this hand care duo by Quebec-founded Fruits & Passion makes the perfect gift. (It even comes on a cute display tray!) You may not be able to treat mom to a trip to the Amalfi coast, but this set’s sea salt-and-lemon scent is the next best thing.
This luxe hair dryer is currently listed for $377 on Sephora, so you know you’re getting a good deal snagging it up for just $196. It boasts ionic technology to reduce frizz and boost shine, as well as three modes and temperature settings. It’s also quiet and light enough to easily maneuver as you style your hair.
This gentle, fragrance-free lotion was developed specifically for those with sensitive skin. Hard-working ingredients like squalane, niacinamide and glycerin are paired with the brand's patented Aquagenium complex that targets the skin's ability to retain moisture.
The lightweight gel texture is ideal for the warm spring and summer months.
Consider this eyeshadow palette the only one you’ll ever need. Filled with 16 matte and shimmery shades, this collection of warm neutrals can create looks ranging from natural to smoky to glam.
Anyone who suffers from severe eczema and sensitive skin knows how important it is to restore moisture to skin, and how difficult it is to find body care that’s gentle enough to use during a flare-up. This calming cream is fragrance-free and made with soothing oatmeal to reduce itchiness.
Not convinced? It has over 800 5-star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers noting it cleared up flare-ups and dry skin in as little as two days.
