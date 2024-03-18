Advertisement
Food

Amazon Big Spring Sale: The Best Kitchen Deals

We pick the best kitchen deals from Amazon's new Big Spring Sale.
By Chantal Braganza and Gillian Grace
Updated March 20, 2024
(Photo Illustration: Gracia Soenarjo)

Surprise! Amazon has added a new blowout sale to its exclusive deals lineup with its Amazon Big Spring Sale event that also happens to include a ton of great kitchen products at enviable discounts.

To make the most of your time with this limited sale, we've scoured the looong list of items to find you the best in kitchen deals, from cooking utensils to a pasta maker and even a coffee treat or two.

What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024?

This new sales event runs from runs from March 20 to March 25. The Amazon Big Spring Sale features deals on hundreds of items, including spring apparel, kitchen gear, beauty picks and select home products.

The Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Kitchen Deals

Amzchef Slow Juicer Machine, $99.99 (58% off)

A Amzchef slow juicer brewing orange juice with a bottle of carrot juice next to it for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

This tiny-but-mighty cold-press juicer will power through tender and crunchy vegetables and fruits with its two motor speeds—and get more juice out of your produce while doing so. We like that its parts disassemble easily for dishwasher cleaning, and that the pulp can be reused for compost or fertilizer.

Lagostina 6-Quart Round Cast Iron Cocotte Dutch Oven, $101.33 (19% off)

We love enamelled cast iron here at Chatelaine, it's good for everything from baking bread to stews and it looks gorgeous, to boot. This particularly well-priced cocotte is a great size and the creamy colour means it will fit with almost any kitchen colour scheme.

A lagostina cream dutch oven

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, $110 (21% off)

KitchenAid KHMB732VB Cordless Hand Mixer, 7 Speed, Blue Velvet, for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

Sure, stand mixers are great, but if you're short on storage space and/or budget and don't bake bread you can get by just fine with a hand mixer. This pretty cordless mixer makes it even easier to whip cream or egg whites or mix batters anywhere in your kitchen. It's also a great gift for aspiring bakers.

Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, $101.99 (15% off)

Ninja CE200C, 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer, Black/Silver, for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

This well-reviewed coffee machine makes a great cup of joe and is easy to use. Best of all, you can program it to brew a fresh pot just as you wake up. Nothing beats coffee that's ready to go when you are.

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker, $64 (21% off, red model only)

Cuisinart ICE-21C Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream and Sorbet Maker WHITE medium for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

There are many fancier ice cream machines than this bare-bones number, but none will make better ice cream or be simpler to use. Just make sure to freeze the canister a few days in advance. Our deputy editor has one and uses it to turn her farm box haul into delicious ice cream every summer.

Coway Airmega True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, $239.25 (25% off)

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto, Timer, Filter Indicator, and Eco Mode, 16.8 x 18.3 x 9.7, White, An isiler pasta machine rolling dough and turning it into fettuccine for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

If this summer is anything like the last in terms of wildfire smoke, we're all going to need air purifiers. This compact model can purify 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes or up to 874 feet in 30, so it's great for smaller rooms like a kitchen.

It's got a HEPA filter and constantly monitors air quality to adjust its functions automatically.

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker, $30 (25% off)

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker - Heat Resistant Glass with 4 Level Filtration System, Stainless Steel Housing, for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

French presses make great coffee and don't need separate paper filters, also making them an eco-friendlier choice than a drip coffee maker. This well-priced one has sleek, classic looks and a host of enthusiastic reviews.

Potato Ricer, $34 (32% off)

a stainless steel potato ricer for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

Okay, you can make good mashed potatoes with a masher, but a potato ricer ensures next-level mash with a smoother, fluffier texture. Three interchangeable plates allow for finer, medium and coarser textures.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine, $129 (44% off)

A Nespresso coffee machine with a brewed cup of coffee for a post on Amazon big spring sale kitchen deals

This compact single-serve coffee maker collab from Nespresso and Breville is an excellent countertop space saver. It will reliably brew your daily caffeine fix in five different sizes, from an espresso cup to an 18-oz carafe.

foodAmazon
