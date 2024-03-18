(Photo Illustration: Gracia Soenarjo)
Surprise! Amazon has added a new blowout sale to its exclusive deals lineup with its Amazon Big Spring Sale event that also happens to include a ton of great kitchen products at enviable discounts.
To make the most of your time with this limited sale, we've scoured the looong list of items to find you the best in kitchen deals, from cooking utensils to a pasta maker and even a coffee treat or two.
This new sales event runs from runs from March 20 to March 25. The Amazon Big Spring Sale features deals on hundreds of items, including spring apparel, kitchen gear, beauty picks and select home products.
This tiny-but-mighty cold-press juicer will power through tender and crunchy vegetables and fruits with its two motor speeds—and get more juice out of your produce while doing so. We like that its parts disassemble easily for dishwasher cleaning, and that the pulp can be reused for compost or fertilizer.
We love enamelled cast iron here at Chatelaine, it's good for everything from baking bread to stews and it looks gorgeous, to boot. This particularly well-priced cocotte is a great size and the creamy colour means it will fit with almost any kitchen colour scheme.
Sure, stand mixers are great, but if you're short on storage space and/or budget and don't bake bread you can get by just fine with a hand mixer. This pretty cordless mixer makes it even easier to whip cream or egg whites or mix batters anywhere in your kitchen. It's also a great gift for aspiring bakers.
This well-reviewed coffee machine makes a great cup of joe and is easy to use. Best of all, you can program it to brew a fresh pot just as you wake up. Nothing beats coffee that's ready to go when you are.
There are many fancier ice cream machines than this bare-bones number, but none will make better ice cream or be simpler to use. Just make sure to freeze the canister a few days in advance. Our deputy editor has one and uses it to turn her farm box haul into delicious ice cream every summer.
If this summer is anything like the last in terms of wildfire smoke, we're all going to need air purifiers. This compact model can purify 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes or up to 874 feet in 30, so it's great for smaller rooms like a kitchen.
It's got a HEPA filter and constantly monitors air quality to adjust its functions automatically.
French presses make great coffee and don't need separate paper filters, also making them an eco-friendlier choice than a drip coffee maker. This well-priced one has sleek, classic looks and a host of enthusiastic reviews.
Okay, you can make good mashed potatoes with a masher, but a potato ricer ensures next-level mash with a smoother, fluffier texture. Three interchangeable plates allow for finer, medium and coarser textures.
This compact single-serve coffee maker collab from Nespresso and Breville is an excellent countertop space saver. It will reliably brew your daily caffeine fix in five different sizes, from an espresso cup to an 18-oz carafe.
