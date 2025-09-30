Drug-Free Ways To Lighten The Load Of Chronic Pain

In March 2021, the Government of Canada released its findings from the Canadian Pain Task Force in a report, concluding that an estimated 7.6 million Canadians (or one in five people) live with chronic pain. While the report outlines an action plan, those with chronic pain know that finding relief—as soon as possible—is a necessity when pain impacts most daily activities. While pharmacological options are available (always consult your doctor before starting any), daily routines and natural products can also provide relief.

“Chronic pain is largely invisible, and those affected often feel disbelieved and stigmatized,” says the report. Pain can also be hard to communicate or quantify, and everyone experiences it differently. “Biological, psychological, spiritual, environmental and societal factors influence our experience of pain,” says Dr. Janet Pope, a professor of medicine and a rheumatologist at the University of Western Ontario.

Unfortunately, chronic pain can take a serious toll on daily life, affecting work, relationships and quality of sleep. In Canada alone, its economic impact exceeds $40 billion annually. Chronic pain is also often connected to other diseases and mental health conditions—it doesn’t operate in a silo.

Because of its unique relationship to everyone who experiences it, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the experience of chronic pain. “There is no treatment that helps everyone with chronic pain, but there are things proven to help,” says Dr. Pope. It’s why she recommends a holistic approach to managing pain, which may include physical and psychological self-management, alongside health care and doctor support, when indicated.

Advertisement

Here are a few ways to manage pain on your own with tips from Dr. Pope, including drug-free and accessible ways to lighten the load of chronic pain.

Regular exercise

Dr. Pope notes that regular exercise, specifically stretching and cardiovascular exercise, is recommended for those experiencing chronic pain. While more research is needed, some studies suggest that there’s little downside to using exercise as a tool to manage pain and many potential benefits, especially if incorporated into a regular routine. Try exercises that promote flexibility, such as yoga, or gentle activities that support cardiovascular health, like walking or cycling. But try to steer clear of movements that may trigger further inflammation.

Over-the-counter pain relief

Natural pain-relief topical products, like LivRelief, can be a big help when managing chronic pain, especially with such conditions as arthritis, tendonitis, musculoskeletal pain and varicose veins. LivRelief contains natural anti-inflammatory ingredients, like capsaicin and rutin (a bioflavonoid from fruits and vegetables), and can be applied as needed alongside other pain management techniques and treatments.

LivRelief also uses a patented transdermal delivery system that penetrates all three layers of skin to carry active ingredients deep into tissues that are causing pain. “I was pleasantly surprised at the benefit the patients got from the treatment,” says Dr. Pope. “There are potential rapid pain relief benefits, and it seems very safe, is natural, and has some proof of benefit.”

Advertisement

She also recommends using the product as soon as pain starts to increase. “Most treatments are more effective when used before the pain is at an all-time high and can be used pre-emptively,” she explains.

Mental health support

Chronic pain is real and physical, but managing it may require some work in the mind, too. Methods may include Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), which can help improve behavioural and mental responses to pain to be more positive, and mindfulness-based stress reduction, which includes meditation and mindfulness practice. What mental health support you use will depend on the source of your chronic pain.

Managing pain isn’t easy and doesn’t come with a quick fix (and often, daily mandatory tasks can make it worse), but some relief can be found with natural alternatives. “I think we have a responsibility to initially guide people toward proven therapies,” says Dr. Pope. “We also need to help them consider safe, not-too-costly alternatives following chronic pain treatment guidelines, especially as they try to obtain relief from severe, unrelenting pain.”



