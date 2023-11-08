How To Snap The Perfect Family Photo At Home

It used to be that family photos were captured in a portrait studio. Every member of the crew wore their best outfit, and you posed formally (read: awkwardly) for a handful of pictures. If you are a child of the ‘80s or ‘90s, you definitely remember this exercise. But smartphones have changed the game. Now, family photos can be taken whenever and wherever you want, whether you’re capturing casual candids or more intentional poses.
No matter how you envision this year's family photos, you can get everything you need—from the decor to the wardrobe—at Giant Tiger. Read on for easy at-home photo shoot tips, tricks and inspiration, so you can get your holiday card off to the printer in no time.
Decide on a theme
Choosing a theme is the easiest way to get a cohesive look for your photos. Having a theme in mind is especially helpful when you're shopping for props and decor so you don't end up with a cart full of things that don't work together and go unused.
TIP: Fairy or Christmas lights are an easy way to add atmosphere, and you’ll probably only need a few more lights to set the stage.
Streamline clothing options
In terms of wardrobe, photos will automatically look more polished if everyone is wearing similar colours or items. If your family wants a low-key look, have everyone shop for tops in a specific colour (it doesn’t matter if the shades are slightly different). For more consistency (and, more importantly, fun), holiday pyjamas or Christmas sweaters are a great way to pull a look together. If you’re feeling especially merry, go glam and really make your photos sparkle with glittery dresses and tops.
TIP: Find all these on-trend and affordable options at Giant Tiger while you're picking up your holiday decor and props.
Pick an appropriate time of day for the shoot
Trying to align schedules to take the holiday photo can seem like the real-life equivalent of a Rubik’s Cube. It can be tempting to shoehorn the shoot between family and work obligations, extracurricular activities and social events, but taking this approach may just result in grumpy, uncooperative family members. Instead, slow down and find a day with a couple of available hours, even if it means shifting a few things around.
If kids are involved, aim for a mid-morning or mid-afternoon session, so everyone has time to eat breakfast or lunch. This timing also allows for small children to get their naps in (overtired toddlers and photo shoots don’t mix! …unless that’s the look you’re going for).
TIP: If you’re using an outdoor backdrop, you may be considering a “golden hour” shoot at sunrise or sunset. If everyone in the family is old enough to handle this timing, go for it. Just be prepared—it may be chilly, which limits wardrobe options, and you’ll only have a short window of time to get the perfect shot.
Be prepared before you call everyone to the “set”
No matter where you’re planning to take the pictures, get organized before you summon your family members. If you’re going for a more formal look, have chairs at the ready, make sure props and decor are in place, and be sure to troubleshoot lighting beforehand. Take a few test shots of the empty setup to make sure everything is looking good. Then call family members one at a time and position them, so you can control the chaos. Call in little kids and pets last (they have the shortest attention spans). If you’re going for a more casual, candid approach, have an activity ready to get everyone interacting, smiling and laughing (think charades, carol singing, name that tune, etc.), and start snapping.
TIP: Smartphone cameras are incredible these days so don’t worry about getting a fancy camera. That said, you may want to invest in a tripod so you can set the timer and get into the shots, too. You could also ask a friend (preferably one with a good eye!) to come and play photographer for the day.
No matter what look you're going for, a little planning and a Giant Tiger shopping trip can go a long way. And don't forget to pick up a little treat for yourself when "holiday photo shoot" is scratched off of your to-do list. You've earned it.
