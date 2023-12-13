The Holiday Hosting Essentials Checklist We All Need

As anyone who has ever hosted knows, there comes a point in the planning process when you think, “Why did I decide to do this?” But even the most daunting of hosting duties can’t stop the inherent joy you feel once friends and family are gathered for the holidays.

The best tip for steering clear of the party prep panic attacks is to plan, plan, plan. It will save you time, your sanity and possibly even money (no wasting gas on running out to the store multiple times to pick up that item you forgot, that ingredient you need, oh and the festive sweater or sparkly outfit you thought you had). Once you’ve determined what you’ll need, you’ll have to figure out where to find everything. Ideally, you can minimize the time you spend shopping by finding a store that has most, if not all, of what you’re looking for. Enter Giant Tiger. With over 270 stores across Canada, a huge variety of products and incredibly affordable prices, you’ll be back home and creating holiday magic in no time.

Start with your front door

Set the stage from the moment your guests arrive at your home. Look for a cute wreath or other hanging door decor, a festive doormat, some potted greenery to display on a small table and some fairy lights. It’ll take no time and you’ll instantly create merry vibes to welcome your guests.

TIP: Make shopping easy on yourself and choose a colour scheme. That way, you’ll know every time you add something to your cart that it will work with the other items you’ve selected. Carry the palette through from the front door to the dining room table to create a cohesive look.

Shop some outdoor decor inspo:

Accessorize open spaces

You don’t need to have bin after bin of holiday decor in storage to make your space look fun and festive. A few strategically placed items in open spaces can give each room a cheerful feel. Go for plush, printed decorative pillows on chairs and couches to invite people to sit down and have a conversation. Add pretty tabletop items, and drape mantles, sideboards and even bookshelves with greenery, garlands or strings of beads. Add twinkly lights to create a dreamy, cozy atmosphere. Just be sure to keep open flames out of high-traffic areas.

TIP: If you have a Christmas Tree, it will automatically pull focus in the room. Make the tree a part of the party. Have a selection of ornaments and gift tags on hand and invite people to choose a decoration and add a greeting to your tree. You’ll love discovering who chose what ornament, as well as reading what your guests write.

Shop your essential decor accessories:

Make the dining table a feast for the eyes

Setting the table well in advance will save you both time and stress. It will also give you some leeway to really make it a showstopper. Bust out your best dinnerware and stemware (or treat yourself to some new pieces), and make sure you have your serveware ready to go as dishes come off the stove or out of the oven. Choose a seasonal tablecloth as your canvas. You could also go with a solid tablecloth and use accessories to play up the holly jolly. A table runner, charger plates, napkins, a sweet treat from the exclusive Giant Tiger Marché collection, and place cards will add the layers of colour and texture you need to create a beautifully festive aesthetic.

Shop your perfect tabletop:

Don’t neglect other spaces guests will see

You can easily add a touch of whimsy to other rooms without much effort. Holiday-themed hand soap and hand towels and a little vase of greenery will give the bathroom a hit of seasonal cheer. Kitchen cupboards will also look adorable adorned with smaller wreaths. Nothing has to be elaborate or over-the-top. A walk through your home to add an item here and there will make all the difference.

Shop the little holiday extras:

To complete the ambience, encourage your guests to join in on a theme and dress the part. Whether it’s sporting a festive sweater, embracing the Grinch, wearing matching family PJs or adding a touch of glamour with a little sparkle, incorporating a festive dress code can add an extra layer of fun to your holiday party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chatelaine (@chatelainemag)

By checking off the items on this list, you’ll be party-ready in no time. Now, take a deep breath, remember that you’re about to have a home filled with people you love, and go answer the door.

Find everything you need to create holiday magic with Giant Tiger’s low prices in-store or at GiantTiger.com.