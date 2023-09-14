9 Salads To Veg Up Your Thanksgiving Spread

By the time the turkey and baked sides are in the oven—you know, dishes that require the cooking and heavy lifting—it can be a little difficult to feel inspired about putting a gorgeous and tasty plate of greens on the table. We’re here to help with that! Whether it’s a hearty, roasted root salad that can knock a couple of sides off the menu, or a simple bowl of perfectly dressed cold-weather greens, here are nine deliciously easy ways to add some crunch to the harvest table.

Gallery Fall Salads Photo, Erik Putz. Mushroom Salad with Fennel and Goat Cheese Elevate your salad game by adding garlicky mushrooms and croutons. Get this mushroom salad recipe.