Our 13 Best Turkey Recipes

A golden, roasted turkey is the star of the dinner table at the holidays, but you don’t have to cook it the same way every time. From a simple one-hour turkey breast dinner for four, a spatchcocked turkey that cooks in half the time of a full bird, or a honey-and-herb-coated traditional turkey, here are 13 ways to take on the main dish this year.

And if the idea of cooking a turkey feels a little overwhelming, here’s a breakdown of the most common turkey questions, answered.

Gallery Best Turkey Recipes Photo, Roberto Caruso. Roast Turkey With Cider Gravy A can of hard apple cider lends perfect fall flavour to both the bird and the gravy in this easy recipe. Get our Roast Turkey With Cider Gravy recipe.

How to carve a turkey