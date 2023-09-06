Our 13 Best Turkey Recipes

A golden, roasted turkey is the star of the dinner table at the holidays, but you don’t have to cook it the same way every time. From a simple one-hour turkey breast dinner for four, a spatchcocked turkey that cooks in half the time of a full bird, or a honey-and-herb-coated traditional turkey, here are 13 ways to take on the main dish this year.
And if the idea of cooking a turkey feels a little overwhelming, here’s a breakdown of the most common turkey questions, answered.
Roast Turkey With Cider Gravy
A can of hard apple cider lends perfect fall flavour to both the bird and the gravy in this easy recipe. Get our Roast Turkey With Cider Gravy recipe.