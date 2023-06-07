Recipe Collections

4 Fresh and Impressive Easy-To-Bake Cakes For Spring

By Updated

We took four classic cake styles—single layer, layered, sheet and bundt—and turned them on their heads (in the case of our rhubarb upside-down cake, quite literally).
Whatever spring brings, one thing is certain: You’re covered for treats all season long!

Chocolate cake with strawberry icing in front of a floral back drop
Photo, Erik Putz.

Strawberry-chocolate cake

Strawberries and chocolate are a match made in heaven, so why not marry the flavours in this decadent, delicious cake? Get this strawberry-chocolate cake recipe.

Oops! We could not locate your form.

FILED UNDER: