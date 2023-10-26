Recipe Collections

21 Delicious Shortbread Cookie Recipes

Nothing says the holidays quite like shortbread.

Whipped shortbread cookies, millionaire, and easy shortbread cookie recipes—all this and more recipes for Christmas cookies.

squares of shortbread bars stacked and tied with a green ribbon.

Millionaire Shortbread Bars

This decadent square—with a shortbread base, caramel filling and melted chocolate top—is thought to have originated in Scotland. We use store-bought toffee bits to streamline the caramel-making. Get our millionaire shortbread bars recipe here.

Sable Shortbread Cherry Pistachio Shortbread

Produced by Radiyah Chowdhury, Irene Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba; photography by Erik Putz; food styling by Michelle Rabin; Paper art by Ali Harrison of Light + Paper

Sable Shortbread Cherry Pistachio Shortbread

“Cherries and pistachios make a wonderful Christmas combo in this delightful shortbread cookie. Roasting your pistachios ahead of time and using the best-quality maraschino cherries you can find (we like Tillen Farms Merry Maraschino Cherries) really makes these cookies sing!”—Lorraine Pike, co-owner, Kentville, N.S. Get Sable Shortbread’s Cherry Pistachio Shortbread recipe here.

A stack of classic rolled shortbread cookies with one artfully glazed cookie leaning against it on a white background

(Photo: Sian Richards; food styling: Ashley Denton & Miranda Keyes)

Classic Shortbread Cookies

Simple, classic shortbread cookies that are sure to please, whether iced artistically or left plain. Get our Classic Shortbread Cookies recipe.

Savoury shortbread cookies on plate, next to brown-paper-wrapped gift with hands tying ribbon

Photo, Erik Putz. Food Styling, Eshun Mott. Prop Styling, Madeline Johari.

Savoury Herb Shortbread Cookies

A savoury take on one of the holiday’s most popular cookie recipes. From thyme to rosemary, parsley or oregano, the options are are delicious. Get our savoury herb shortbread cookie recipe.

whipped shortbread cookies in rosettes with sprinkles stacked in a tin

This whipped shortbread cookie recipe has fast-tracked its way into our most popular recipes, ever. Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Whipped Shortbread Cookies

Meet one of our most popular cookie recipes, ever! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. Get this whipped shortbread cookies recipe.

Shortbreads with pieces of chocolate on top in a white bowl.

(Photography: Roberto Caruso)

Ultimate Chocolate, Lemon Or Skor Shortbread Cookie

These shortbreads are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Between our chocolate, lemon, and Skor bar variations, that festive cookie tin you keep stocked for drop-by guests won’t stay full for long. Get this ultimate shortbread cookie recipe.

A whipped shortbread spritz cookie on a white background

Photo, Erik Putz. Food styling, Irene Ngo.

Whipped Cranberry And Orange Shortbread Cookies

Inspired by our cranberry Aperol spritz, these whipped shortbread cookies are filled with cranberries and orange zest, making them a fun and festive addition to your cookie jar! Get this whipped shortbread spritz cookie recipe.

Brown butter shortbread cookies with toasted white chocolate cookies

Photo, Erik Putz.

Brown Butter Shortbread Squares With Roasted White Chocolate

Topped with roasted white chocolate and browned butter, these squares have a delicious smoked and nutty flavour. Get this brown butter shortbread squares with roasted white chocolate recipe.

Hot toddy shortbread cookie

Hot toddy shortbread cookie. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Hot Toddy Shortbread

Add lemon zest and a whiskey glaze to our classic shortbread cookie recipe and voila! Hot toddy cookies for one and all. Get this hot toddy shortbread recipe.

Oatmeal shortbread bar

Oatmeal shortbread bar. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Oatmeal Shortbread Bar

An amazing mash-up of our favourite Christmas cookie with our favourite everyday cookie. Get this oatmeal shortbread bar recipe.

Crisp maple shortbreads

Roberto Caruso

Crisp Maple Shortbread Cookies

Maple-glazed holiday perfection. Get this crisp maple shortbread cookies recipe.

Raspberry jam shortbread cookie balls

Raspberry Jam Shortbread Balls

Swirl a little raspberry jam into your cookies for a sweet-tart surprise. Get this raspberry jam shortbread balls recipe.

Maple-pecan shortbread bar

Maple-pecan shortbread bar. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Maple Pecan Shortbread Bar

A drizzle of maple icing adds the perfect touch to these pecan-laced bars. Get this maple-pecan shortbread bar recipe.

Classic shortbread bars

They’re classics for a reason. (These sweets also pack beautifully.) Get this classic shortbread bar recipe.

Milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookie

Milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookie. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Milk Chocolate Shortbread Icebox Cookie

There’s always room for a little extra chocolate. Get this milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookies recipe.

Christmas cookies: Cinnamon hazelnut shortbread bar

Cinnamon hazelnut shortbread bar. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Cinnamon-Hazelnut Shortbread Bar

For the hazelnut-lovers, these cinnamon-laced cookeis are irrestible. Get this cinnamon-hazelnut shortbread bad recipe.

Caramel chocolate shortbread cookie

Caramel chocolate shortbread cookie. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Caramel Shortbread Bites

Hint: there’s a decadent surprise inside. Get this caramel shortbread bites recipe.

Chocolate and sea salt shortbread cookie

Chocolate and sea salt shortbread cookie. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

Chocolate Sea Salt Shortbread

Dusted with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, these cocoa cookies are a favourite in our kitchen. Get this chocolate sea salt shortbread recipe.

Roberto Caruso

Cranberry Shortbread Chews

Each bite gives you the buttery goodness of shortbread, with the sweet-tart finish of the most festive berry. Get this cranberry shortbread chews recipe.

White-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie

White-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie. (Photo, Sian Richards.)

White-Chocolate Espresso Shortbread Icebox Cookie

We just can’t get enough. These cookies are just perfect for dipping in a hot cocoa or after-dinner coffee. Get this white-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie recipe.

Sticky-Toffee Shortbread Bars

Shortbread makes an incredible base for this gooey and festive bar. Get this sticky-toffee shortbread bars recipe.

Assorted cookies on a pink background with the words in white "Find more Christmas cookie recipes"

