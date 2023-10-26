Nothing says the holidays quite like shortbread.

Whipped shortbread cookies, millionaire, and easy shortbread cookie recipes—all this and more recipes for Christmas cookies.

This decadent square—with a shortbread base, caramel filling and melted chocolate top—is thought to have originated in Scotland. We use store-bought toffee bits to streamline the caramel-making. Get our millionaire shortbread bars recipe here.

“Cherries and pistachios make a wonderful Christmas combo in this delightful shortbread cookie. Roasting your pistachios ahead of time and using the best-quality maraschino cherries you can find (we like Tillen Farms Merry Maraschino Cherries) really makes these cookies sing!”—Lorraine Pike, co-owner, Kentville, N.S. Get Sable Shortbread’s Cherry Pistachio Shortbread recipe here.

Simple, classic shortbread cookies that are sure to please, whether iced artistically or left plain. Get our Classic Shortbread Cookies recipe.

A savoury take on one of the holiday’s most popular cookie recipes. From thyme to rosemary, parsley or oregano, the options are are delicious. Get our savoury herb shortbread cookie recipe.

Meet one of our most popular cookie recipes, ever! Each bite of these delicate, buttery cookies melts in your mouth. Get this whipped shortbread cookies recipe.

These shortbreads are melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Between our chocolate, lemon, and Skor bar variations, that festive cookie tin you keep stocked for drop-by guests won’t stay full for long. Get this ultimate shortbread cookie recipe.

Inspired by our cranberry Aperol spritz, these whipped shortbread cookies are filled with cranberries and orange zest, making them a fun and festive addition to your cookie jar! Get this whipped shortbread spritz cookie recipe.

Topped with roasted white chocolate and browned butter, these squares have a delicious smoked and nutty flavour. Get this brown butter shortbread squares with roasted white chocolate recipe.

Add lemon zest and a whiskey glaze to our classic shortbread cookie recipe and voila! Hot toddy cookies for one and all. Get this hot toddy shortbread recipe.

An amazing mash-up of our favourite Christmas cookie with our favourite everyday cookie. Get this oatmeal shortbread bar recipe.

Maple-glazed holiday perfection. Get this crisp maple shortbread cookies recipe.

Swirl a little raspberry jam into your cookies for a sweet-tart surprise. Get this raspberry jam shortbread balls recipe.

A drizzle of maple icing adds the perfect touch to these pecan-laced bars. Get this maple-pecan shortbread bar recipe.

They’re classics for a reason. (These sweets also pack beautifully.) Get this classic shortbread bar recipe.

There’s always room for a little extra chocolate. Get this milk chocolate shortbread icebox cookies recipe.

For the hazelnut-lovers, these cinnamon-laced cookeis are irrestible. Get this cinnamon-hazelnut shortbread bad recipe.

Hint: there’s a decadent surprise inside. Get this caramel shortbread bites recipe.

Dusted with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt, these cocoa cookies are a favourite in our kitchen. Get this chocolate sea salt shortbread recipe.

Each bite gives you the buttery goodness of shortbread, with the sweet-tart finish of the most festive berry. Get this cranberry shortbread chews recipe.

We just can’t get enough. These cookies are just perfect for dipping in a hot cocoa or after-dinner coffee. Get this white-chocolate espresso shortbread icebox cookie recipe.

Shortbread makes an incredible base for this gooey and festive bar. Get this sticky-toffee shortbread bars recipe.