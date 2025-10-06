Kitchen tip I am often asked what the difference is between bucatini and perciatelli, both tubular spaghetti with a hole running through them, resembling a straw. They're actually the same thing, just called by different names depending on where you are. "Buco" means "hole" (hence "bucatini"); "perciato" is a Neapolitan word meaning "pierced"(hence "perciatelli'). Regardless of the name, perciatelli/bucatini have a great mouthfeel. You often see Romans tuck napkins around their necks when eating this shape, to avoid staining their clothes while they suck it up.



This recipe is one of three delicious pasta recipes excerpted from Lidia Bastianich's The Art of Pasta.

Excerpted from Lidia’s The Art of Pasta by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich and Tanya Bastianich Manuali. Copyright © 2025 Tutti a Tavola, LLC. Photographs by Dana Gallagher. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.