Advertisement

Gluten-Free Brownies

331

  • Prep Time10 mins
  • Total Time50 mins
  • Makes16 Servings
Gluten-Free Brownies

(Photo: Roberto Caruso)

Chatelaine Triple Tested

Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit. Ground almonds replace the flour for a gluten-free treat.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups icing sugar

  • 2 100-g pkgs ground almonds, about 2 cups

  • 2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Fry's

  • 1/8 tsp salt

  • 4 egg whites

  • 2 tsp vanilla

Instructions

  • PREHEAT oven to 350F. Line the bottom and sides of an 8 × 8-in. pan with parchment, letting it hang over the edges of pan.

  • WHISK sugar with almonds, cocoa and salt in a large bowl. Stir in egg whites and vanilla. Batter will be thick. Scrape into prepared pan. Smooth top.

  • BAKE in centre of oven until top of brownie is shiny and crispy and a cake tester inserted in centre comes out almost clean, 40 to 45 min. Run a knife around sides of pan. Use parchment to lift brownie out and let cool completely on a rack.


Nutrition (per serving)

Calories 157, Protein 4g, Carbohydrates 23g, Fat 7g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 32mg.

Tip: This brownie isn’t just rich, gooey and incredibly chocolatey, it’s also lower in fat than a traditional brownie and really high in fibre (a whopping 3 g per square!).

 

Get more of our best brownie recipes.

FILED UNDER:
Recipesbakinggluten freeDessertsbrownies
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement