(Photo: Roberto Caruso)
Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit. Ground almonds replace the flour for a gluten-free treat.
2 1/2 cups icing sugar
2 100-g pkgs ground almonds, about 2 cups
2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Fry's
1/8 tsp salt
4 egg whites
2 tsp vanilla
PREHEAT oven to 350F. Line the bottom and sides of an 8 × 8-in. pan with parchment, letting it hang over the edges of pan.
WHISK sugar with almonds, cocoa and salt in a large bowl. Stir in egg whites and vanilla. Batter will be thick. Scrape into prepared pan. Smooth top.
BAKE in centre of oven until top of brownie is shiny and crispy and a cake tester inserted in centre comes out almost clean, 40 to 45 min. Run a knife around sides of pan. Use parchment to lift brownie out and let cool completely on a rack.
Calories 157, Protein 4g, Carbohydrates 23g, Fat 7g, Fibre 3g, Sodium 32mg.
Tip: This brownie isn’t just rich, gooey and incredibly chocolatey, it’s also lower in fat than a traditional brownie and really high in fibre (a whopping 3 g per square!).