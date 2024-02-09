27
Photo, Erik Putz.
Our ultra-easy plant-based banana bread recipe uses flax meal as an egg replacer, and is as impressive as the classic version.
2 tbsp ground flax meal
2/3 cup water, at room temperature
3 very ripe large bananas
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 cup refined coconut oil, at room temperature
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 tsp vanilla
1 ripe banana, halved lengthwise (optional)
POSITION rack in centre of oven, then preheat to 350F. Lightly oil or spray a 9x5-in. loaf pan. Stir flax meal with water in a large bowl. Mash bananas in a large measuring cup (it should measure about 1 1⁄4 cups). Stir flour with baking powder, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl.
ADD coconut oil, sugar and vanilla to flax mixture. Beat, using an electric mixer on medium, until fluffy, 1 to 2 min. Beat in bananas until just combined. Using a wooden spoon, stir in flour mixture just until combined. Do not overmix. Scrape batter into prepared pan. Smooth top. If desired, arrange halved bananas, cut-side up, on top of batter.
BAKE until a knife or a skewer inserted into centre of loaf comes out clean, 40 to 50 min. Move pan to a rack to cool for 10 min. Run a knife around inside of pan to loosen loaf. Carefully turn out loaf, then turn top-side up on a rack. If storing, let cool completely, cover, and store at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Calories 369, Protein 5g, Carbohydrates 54g, Fat 15g, Fibre 2g, Sodium 384mg.