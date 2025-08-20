Big-Batch Whole-Wheat No-Knead Bread

0
A mix of white and whole-wheat flours gives this no-knead loaf a nutty flavour and hearty texture—without compromising that classic open crumb and crackly crust. The dough comes together with a spoon and a bowl, then time does the rest. — Jennifer Pallian
4 cups all-purpose flour (500 g)
3 cups whole-wheat flour (360 g)
1 tbsp active dry yeast (9 g)
1 tbsp kosher salt (15 g)
3 cups plus 2 tbsp warm water (745 g)
Combine flours with yeast and salt in a large bowl. Stir in water until no dry flour remains. Dough will be shaggy and sticky. Cover bowl with plastic wrap. Let dough rest at room temperature for 2 hrs, or refrigerate for up to 1 week.
When ready to bake, line a bowl or pie plate with parchment. Dust dough with flour and cut off about one-third of it. With floured or wet hands, shape into a smooth ball by tucking the edges underneath repeatedly while rotating it. Place in prepared bowl and let rise for 1 hr (if freshly made and at room temperature) or 2 hrs (if cold from the fridge).
Preheat a dutch oven (with lid) at 450F for 30 min while the dough finishes its rise. Carefully transfer dough by lifting parchment and placing into hot pot. Lightly dust top of dough with flour, then use a sharp knife or bread lame to slash the surface. (This helps control how the bread expands in the oven and gives it that signature rustic look.) Using oven mitts, cover with lid and bake for 30 min. Then uncover and bake until browned and hollow- sounding, 10 to 15 more min. Let cool before slicing.
Jennifer Pallian is a food scientist, recipe developer and blogger at Foodess. She lives in Vancouver.