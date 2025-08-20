Big-Batch No-Knead 100%Whole-Wheat Bread

Preheat a dutch oven (and lid) at 450F for 30 min while the dough finishes its rise. Carefully transfer dough by lifting parchment and placing into hot pot. Lightly dust top of dough with flour, then use a sharp knife or bread lame to slash the surface. (This helps control how the bread expands in the oven and gives it that signature rustic look.) Using oven mitts, cover with lid and bake for 30 min. Then uncover and bake until browned and hollow-sounding, 10 to 15 more min. Let cool before slicing.