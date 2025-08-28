Fall Feasts: A Fresh Take On Meal Prep And Thanksgiving

As the air turns crisp and the leaves start to fall, it’s time to embrace all the comfort, warmth and flavours that autumn brings. Whether you’re hosting a cozy Thanksgiving up north or simply looking to level up your weekday meals, Experience magazine from Longo’s has you covered with two standout fall features: “Give Thanks, Canadian Style” and “Meals, Remixed.”



“Meals, Remixed” rethinks weekday eating with adult bento box ideas using Longo’s private brands. These easy no-cook meals—two lunches, one breakfast and a snack—make meal prep feel fresh, fast and totally doable. Meanwhile, “Give Thanks, Canadian Style” spotlights a rustic cottage-inspired Thanksgiving feast made with locally sourced ingredients and comforting classics, from Canadian Whisky, Maple & Sage Turkey to Cinnamon-Roasted Harvest Vegetable Medley.



From everyday wins to festive gatherings, this is your fall food guide done the Longo’s way.

Meals, Remixed: Rethink meal prep with bento-box inspiration

Fall is busy, but that doesn’t mean meals should feel like a chore. In “Meals, Remixed,” Longo’s Experience magazine reimagines meal prepping with bento-style meals that are as practical as they are delicious. Using Longo’s trusted private brands, these four no-cook ideas offer a streamlined, satisfying approach to eating well throughout the week. Each one is balanced, portable and proof that meal prep doesn’t have to be complicated.



Explore the bento-box ideas here.

Give Thanks, Canadian Style: A rustic cottage feast to remember

Imagine a long weekend up north: crisp air, cozy knits and a harvest table set for a memorable Thanksgiving. Longo’s Experience magazine brings that vision to life with a feast inspired by local ingredients and Canadian comfort. The star of the table is a Canadian Whisky Maple & Sage Turkey—sweet, savoury and rich with seasonal flavours. Alongside it, an Apple-Sage Stuffed Spiral Ham offers a hearty second main while sides like Apple Thyme Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Parsnip & Cranberry Salad and Cinnamon-Roasted Harvest Vegetable Medley strike the perfect balance between traditional and elevated. For a creative twist, Any Veg Fritters offer a crisp, crowd-pleasing way to use up any extra produce. It’s a warm, inviting spread made for sharing, wherever you celebrate.



Find the full Canadian Thanksgiving menu here.

Explore the latest issue of Experience magazine here.