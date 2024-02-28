Mutual Aid Is A Lifeline

Despite the altruistic nature of caremongering, I can’t help but wonder—what are the implications when governments are absolved of responsibility by relying on community care interventions? What happens when the systems of care we have in place don’t address our needs and the responsibility to care is offloaded solely to individuals? How do we continue to hold governments accountable for the insufficient supports that lead us to rely on one another? Dr. Su warns this is one of the pitfalls of mutual aid. “I knew that politicians were going to spin this as best they can and move responsibility away from themselves for causing any harm or not preventing harm,” she says, “and saying that the communities themselves can fend for themselves.” It’s a trend she has coined as “resilience-washing.”