Our Favourite Books Of Fall 2023

Our picks include engrossing family sagas filled with secrets, literary dramas, emotional excavations of female friendship—and so much more.

Flor can predict a person’s death down to the day. When she plans a living wake to cele­brate her long life, her three sisters are suspicious—who’s really going to die? A richly detailed Dominican-American saga told from the point of view of a family’s matriarchs. (Out now)

In this unique book—part memoir, part true crime and part biography—Viswanathan tracks the tale of her eccentric neighbour Phillip and his mesmerizing bank-robbing stepmother, Del, from the B.C. interior to Cuba and back. (Out now)

Jess and Cassie meet in college in the late ’90s and forge a strong bond but are later split apart by tragedy. Clare celebrates the intricacies and importance of female friendship, so read this with your bestie—and tissues. (Out September 5)

A working-class man claims he is the long-lost heir to a fortune; the ensuing trial captivates Victorian London in this meticulously researched historical drama by British powerhouse Smith. She explores identity, the manipulation of truth and Anglo-Jamaican relations.(Out September 5)

Lonely dress shop clerk Belle loses her mother in a mysterious accident and is thrust into the cultish world of an eerie wellness spa soon after. The award-winning Awad spins a spooky fairy tale about beauty, mortality and our obsession with youth. (Out September 12)

Nell and her mother, Carmel, live in the shadow of Carmel’s famous Irish poet father—but his darkness will not define them. When Nell leaves home, both women learn new truths about love in all its forms. Enright’s prose is poetic. (Out September 12)



A tense, gripping thriller about three women connected by a serial killer in the 1970s. In the present day, a threatening letter brings two of them together to seek truth and justice. Dark and powerful. (Out September 19)

A moving, suspenseful drama about secrets in a Korean-American family. John Kim’s wife, Sunny, has been missing for a year when he finds a dead man—who’s carrying a letter addressed to her—in the backyard. (Out October 10)

Former socialite Eddie founded a camp for burgeoning feminists to run wild, then she disappeared. Decades later, struggling screenwriter Rowan is drawn to solving the mystery. A dual-timeline page-turner with themes of self-discovery, redemption and sisterhood. (Out October 24)

Alice and Sadie are long-time best friends now living apart after college. When Sadie asks her mother, Celine, to attend Alice’s play in her stead, Celine feels an attraction that flares into an affair. A sexy, emotional debut that’s garnering buzz. (Out November 28)

A follow-up to The Maid, the million-book-selling mystery debut by Toronto-based Prose. This time around, Molly Gray, the devoted head maid at a five-star hotel, gets entangled in the death of a famous author. (Out November 28)

