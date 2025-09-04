Inside My Maximalist Living Room Makeover

In 2023, my partner and I bought our first home. After over a year of house hunting, we finally found the one: the neighbourhood was charming, and the updated kitchen, large principal bedroom and landscaped backyard ticked all of our non-negotiable boxes. But what truly sealed the deal for me was a small front room with big bay windows and a fireplace, which the previous owners had staged as an office. Beyond the lacklustre white walls and beige furnishings, I could easily picture the inviting living room it would become once I got my hands on a gallon of paint and a few thrifted accessories.

The lackluster before shot. (Photo: Andréanne Dion)

I spent a lot of time collecting inspiration on Pinterest in the months between finalizing the paperwork and moving in, saving every room that sparked joy: spaces drenched in shades of pink, green and blue, decorated with a riot of patterns, cozy eclectic details and warm wood tones. (My partner, Nick, is a very chill guy and was happy to let me run with it.) But a whole year passed, and my favourite room still remained empty. I started my career at a decor magazine and I’ve written and edited much of Chatelaine’s home content over the last few years, but I couldn’t make a single decision about my own space—I was unable to commit to any one of my big, bold ideas.

Enter home decor YouTuber (and former Chatelaine editor!) Alexandra Gater, who stepped in to make my Pinterest board come to life. Gater’s renter- and budget-friendly interior design videos have earned her a devoted following of over 860,000 subscribers, and I’ve long been one of them. So when she posted a callout on Instagram looking for a room to refresh for her channel, I sent in photos of my living room and crossed my fingers. A few weeks later, I stepped into a room plucked right out of my wildest design dreams.

My living room makeover experience—from the labour to the furniture—was completely free. The only catch? Aside from a few inspo photos and a video call to discuss my vision, I couldn’t weigh in on any of the design decisions and wouldn’t get to see the results until the grand reveal on camera. I set aside my type-A tendencies and let her take over creative control: we moved out of our house for three days while Gater and her team got to work painting, building furniture and installing wallpaper.

The Mood Board

Every one of Gater's projects starts with a mood board, and I soon found out why. I’ve always considered myself a trendy mid-century decor kind of girl, but my Pinterest board told a different story: it was filled with cozy English countryside vibes. “My biggest tip is to start pulling things into your mood board that you really love,” she told me. From there, it’s easier to identify what they have in common, like colour palettes or patterns.

And think outside of the trends: “What's the point in living in a space if you're just trying to make it look like everyone else’s or trying to play it safe?”

The Reveal

(Photo: Carla Antonio)

It’s been over a year since my living room makeover, and I’m still thrilled with the results. (And in case you’re wondering, my partner loves it too!) It’s exactly what I pictured it could be when we toured the house for the first time: warm, cozy and bold. It’s where my friends gather for lengthy catch-ups and the absolute best spot to watch Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy reruns. (Our Samsung Frame TV hangs over the mantle and looks just like a piece of art.)

(You can watch the entire video, from mood board to reveal, here.)

4 High-Impact Design Ideas To Steal For Your Own Space

(Photo: Carla Antonio)

The painted ceiling

One of Gater's go-to design moves is colour drenching, a.k.a. painting the walls, ceiling and sometimes trim the same colour to create a big impact on a budget. “We had a really difficult time narrowing down the pink we were going to go for, but we ultimately landed on Jawbreaker by Backdrop—it gives you that fun pop of colour, but it’s rich and makes the space feel really warm.”

The large-scale artwork

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from watching Gater’s videos over the years, it’s that great art doesn’t have to be expensive—she often buys affordable digital files from stores like Etsy or Desenio and has them printed on high-quality paper at a local store. “For your space, the piece above the couch was one of the last things we sourced and I wanted to find something that wove in all the colours we used,” she tells me. The frame was a thrifted find.

The wallpaper trim

The scalloped wallpaper trim is the thing people comment on the most when they see the room for the first time. Gater often uses peel-and-stick wallpaper in her designs (the one here is from Canadian brand Timberlea Interiors), but it was her first time using a trim. “It brings in a surprising element.”

The fireplace cover

I was hoping the team would be able to give the fireplace an update without removing it completely—and they delivered! As a budget-friendly alternative, Gater and her team considered painting or tiling the outdated mantle. Instead, they ended up building a removable “slip-cover” out of wood and tiles. A checkered pattern was the perfect way to tie it all together. “We were doing such an out-of-the-box project that I thought, ‘Let's make a statement’,” says Gater.

(We don't use the fireplace, so we weren't concerned about fire safety—if you're planning to build a cover for your fireplace, get professionals involved!)

A version of this post originally appeared in our new newsletter, Group Chat.