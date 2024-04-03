Whether you love to cook or just can't say no to the latest kitchen gadget—or both!—having limited cupboard storage space can be frustrating. However, there are a bunch of simple kitchen storage solutions that can take even the most overstuffed cabinet space from highly cluttered to highly functional.
According to Candice Batista, sustainability expert and author of Sustained: Creating a Sustainable House Through Small Changes, Money-Saving Habits and Natural Solutions, reorganizing your kitchen (or any space, for that matter) starts with mindful decluttering.
“Think of it as less about tossing things out and more about finding new homes for them,” says Batista. “Those gadgets you've upgraded from? Electronic recycling centres can give them a second life." Also, consider offloading little-used but still functional kitchen gear on your local buy-sell or buy-nothing group.
Then, it's all about making your space work harder with some smart kitchen organization ideas.
First, take an inventory of little-used items that could be relocated elsewhere to free up valuable cupboard and counter space. Blessed with a walk-in pantry or some extra storage in the basement? Use it to store items like the stand mixer or roasting pan you only pull out a few times a year.
Then, look for spaces in your kitchen that might be underused and consider some of these kitchen storage ideas to make better use of them:
mDesign Storage Container with Lids, $35 for 2
This set of stackable containers with lids instantly bring order to deep pantry shelves and lower cabinets. Besides being lightweight with side handles that make them easy to transport, they have integrated feet to secure the bins when stacked.
mDesign Stackable Storage Bin with Pull-Out Drawer, $86 for 4
These sturdy stackable bins have pull-out drawers that make items easily accessible. They're available in multiple sizes to accommodate a variety of spaces.
iDesign Linus Plastic Storage Bins, from $13
Available in three sizes, the large version of this wall-mounted rack is ideal for housing jars of spices, oils and vinegars, while the deeper extra large is a great option for storing boxes of aluminum foil, plastic wrap and more. The easy-to-apply adhesive sticks to everything.
HomeBuddy Six Basket Over-the-Door Pantry Organizer, $69
This hanging pantry organizer has three sets of hooks that help it fit over almost any door, as well as padding to prevent scratching. It comes with six removable baskets which hold up to 11 pounds each.
Holdn’ Storage Pull Out Cabinet Drawer Organizer, $71
This heavy-duty organizer—beloved by Amazon reviewers—comes in five sizes and is perfect for heavy pots and pans. The slide-out wire frame installs easily with a few screws and rolls out smoothly.
Songmics Organizer with Storage Drawers, $30
This two-tiered steel organizer with storage-basket drawers is compact enough to fit under most sinks—perfect for storing paper towels and cleaning supplies. The baskets are adjustable to multiple heights and have removable plastic liners.
SimpleHouseware Expandable Stackable Kitchen Cabinet and Counter Shelf Organizer, $30 for two
These affordable stackable shelf organizers fit into cupboards or can be aligned next to each other on longer shelves. (For the latter, you'll need to pick up additional units.) Choose from a wooden or perforated steel top.
mDesign 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Food Storage Container, $25
This two-level turntable organizer is perfect for tight corner cabinets or pantry shelves. We like that the outer walls are deep enough to keep most items in place while the tray is spinning.
iDesign Recycled Plastic Turntable Organizer, $27 for one
If your cupboard has a built-in lazy susan, nice! Consider adding wedge-shaped organizers to group items together. Then you can easily pull them out when you need them.
Lifewit Expandable Silverware Organizer, $31
This sturdy, large capacity kitchen drawer organizer is perfect for deep drawers. It comes in five colours and can expand in width from 13 inches to 22 inches.
Simple Houseware Food Container Lid Organizer, $24
Yes, this is a storage solution that may seem... excessive—an organizer for your food storage container lids?—but hear us out. There's no faster way to restore order in your container cupboard than by corralling all of those lids into one place.
