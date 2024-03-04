What Are The Best Type of Food Storage Containers?

This Pyrex set—which includes 4-cup, 2-cup and 1-cup containers—are made from the same high-quality glass as the brand’s other products. One of Chatelaine’s editors has used these containers for years, with no major complaints but a few caveats: First of all, they’re quite heavy. (They're better for fridge or freezer storage than lunch containers.) Secondly, the plastic lids are not leakproof. And finally, *do not* put the lids in the dishwasher as they will crack and warp. (On the bright side, if you do make this mistake, you can also purchase replacement lids.)