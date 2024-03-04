What Are The Best Type of Food Storage Containers?

My stockpile of pandemic-era takeout containers is finally running low. It’s time to replenish my food storage container cupboard. But what type of containers are best?
I took that question to Jane Muncke, managing director and chief scientific director of the Food Packaging Forum (FPF) in Zurich. Muncke holds a doctorate in environmental toxicology and a masters of science in environmental science. She founded the FPF, a charitable foundation which employs a team of scientists dedicated to studying the science of chemicals in food packaging, in 2012. (Full disclosure: The organization does accept donations from the glass packaging industry. However, its research operates completely independent of its donors. “Everything we do is based on scientific principles and is published in peer-reviewed journals,” says Muncke.)
When it comes to food storage containers, Muncke says that plastic should be largely avoided. “All plastics contain harmful chemicals that can leach into food,” she says. “And we know that low levels of chemicals do have impacts on health, especially if exposure is chronic or you’re exposed during pregnancy.”
Even BPA-free plastics may pose health concerns. A 2019 study found that the chemicals used to replace bisphenol A—which is an endocrine disruptor, meaning that it can impact growth, fertility and reproduction—may be just as harmful to health. (Health Canada maintains that BPA from food packaging does not pose a health risk to humans, including infants. It continues to recommend food-grade plastics—as well as stainless steel and glass—for food storage.)
Heating plastic, either through microwaving or in the dishwasher, can accelerate the “chemical migration” process. Plastics should also not be used to store foods that are oily or acidic—properties which also accelerate chemical migration. Finally, plastic food storage containers that are damaged or discoloured should be immediately discarded.
And what about silicone, which is a synthetic rubber? Health Canada maintains that food-grade silicone does not react with food and drink, but Muncke is not convinced. She avoids using silicone cooking utensils at home.
Muncke concedes that it’s likely safe to use plastic containers to store cold foods—like lettuce or a piece of cake—that will never be heated. And plastic lids, which are commonly found even on glass food storage containers, pose less of a risk provided that oily or acidic foods do not come into contact with the lid, and that the lid isn’t heated.
But by and large, Muncke recommends only glass or stainless steel containers for food storage.
“The benefit of glass is that it’s inert," she explains—meaning that it doesn’t interact with any chemicals it might come in contact with. The downside is that glass is heavy, especially if you’re looking for a lunch container to tote to work. For this reason, as well as for the fact they’re unbreakable, she also likes containers made from stainless steel. (Muncke herself uses a stainless steel container when she brings lunch from home.)
“I think somewhere someone could come up with a safer plastic,” she says. “But I haven’t seen it yet.”
This Pyrex set—which includes 4-cup, 2-cup and 1-cup containers—are made from the same high-quality glass as the brand’s other products. One of Chatelaine’s editors has used these containers for years, with no major complaints but a few caveats: First of all, they’re quite heavy. (They're better for fridge or freezer storage than lunch containers.) Secondly, the plastic lids are not leakproof. And finally, *do not* put the lids in the dishwasher as they will crack and warp. (On the bright side, if you do make this mistake, you can also purchase replacement lids.)
Pyrex Simply Store 24-Pc Glass Food Storage Container Set, $90 for 12 containers
If you’re looking to start fresh with all-glass food storage containers, this 12-container Pyrex set is for you. It includes nine round containers (three 4-cup, three 2-cup and three 1-cup) as well as three 3-cup rectangle containers. However, see our previous caveats regarding container weight and lid care.
The leakproof lids sold us on this set of three high-quality glass containers from another brand known for durability. We also like the fact that the largest container is quite substantial—it can hold seven cups of food. (The remaining two hold four cups and two cups, respectively.)
Reviewers love these “sturdy” and “secure” containers, and also the colourful, leak-protecting silicone seals that line the glass lids. This set of eight containers includes four square and four rectangular containers, ranging in capacity from 5 oz to 35 oz.
Skroam Glass Food Storage Containers, $60 for 10 containers
If you want to replace your entire fleet of food storage containers, this set is a solid option. It comes with five 1.04-L containers—perfect for lunches and leftovers—and five 370-mL containers, ideal for snacks or soup. The containers are made from glass while the locking lids are plastic. Two caveats: the lids are neither microwave- nor dishwasher-safe, and the silicone seals that go around the lids are removable—which makes for easier cleaning, but some users find this feature annoying. (Others do not, it’s a divisive topic!)
GC Genicook Stainless Steel Food Storage Containers, $40 for three containers
This lightweight set of three food storage containers—in 22-oz, 44-oz and 76-oz sizes—is made from food-grade stainless steel, with silicone lids. They’re leak-proof, freezer safe and can be tossed in the dishwasher. This set is perfect for picking up takeout or storing leftovers; label with a piece of painter’s tape to ensure you don’t forget what’s inside.
These round stainless steel containers feature stainless steel lids, although there’s a silicone seal in each to ensure the contents remain leak-proof and smell-proof. The containers range in size from 20 oz to 50 oz, clamp tightly shut and are dishwasher-safe.
GreenLunch Bento Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Bento Lunch Box, $52 for 1 container
Ideal for those who like to pack a substantial lunch (and who doesn’t?), this stainless steel bento box has three separate storage areas: a bottom level for sandwiches and an enclosed container for snacks that nestles into the second storage level, with lots of room left for salads and other sides. It’s dishwasher safe and has earned rave reviews for its solid construction.
Silicone Stretch Lids, $24 for 11 lids
These stretch lids are a great reusable alternative to plastic wrap. If you’re especially concerned about potential chemical migration, treat silicone as you would plastic and avoid heating it or putting in the dishwasher.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
