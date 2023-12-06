Home Decor

The Easiest Way To Tie A Perfect Bow

A step-by-step guide.

Virginie Martocq Updated

The secret to wow-worthy holiday gift wrapping? A big bow that looks like it could have come straight from the set of your favourite holiday movie.

Below, a step-by-step guide on how to tie the perfect bow.

How to tie a bow with ribbon

Start with good quality materials—expensive ribbon falls better than its cheaper counterpart. A double-sided satin ribbon works best, as you don’t have to fuss with the “good” and “bad” side of the ribbon.

You’ll need about meter of ribbon to tie a good bow, plus however much ribbon you need to wrap around the gift.

1. Knot once or twice

How to tie the perfect bow-satin green ribbon with double knot around a white box

Depending on how thick your ribbon is, you might or might not be able to tie a double knot before starting your bow.

2. Tie a bow

How To Tie The Perfect Bow- hands make two loops with green satin ribbon

Reach way back in your memories to when you first learned to tie your laces⁠—that’s how you tie a bow. Make two loops and tie them together in a simple knot.

3. Smooth it out

How to tie the perfect bow-one satin green bow with loose ends tied around a white box

Smooth the knot cover over and pull tight, making sure both loops are the same size. Leave a long tail on both ends.

4. Fold back the “tail”

How to tie the perfect bow- two hands looping the ends of green satin ribbon back under the knot

Now here’s the magic part: take the “tail” of the ribbon and fold it back in towards the centre knot. Add a dot of hot glue right where you fingers are holding it down (above).

5. Cut the ends

Cut the ends of the tails on a bias or with a V-shaped notch. Now, that’s a pro-looking bow!

