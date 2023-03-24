12 Easy Ways To Refresh Your Bedroom For Spring

In need of some rest and relaxation? It all starts in the bedroom, so transform yours into a dreamy sanctuary with earthy hues, nature-inspired textures and snooze-inducing scents. Slip into your favourite pyjamas and shop our favourite high-impact decor items from homegrown brands to give your bedroom a much-needed spring refresh.
Oui
Keep this minimalist carafe on your nightstand to stay hydrated all night long. Bonus: The lid doubles as a cup.
Carafe, $40, chapters.indigo.ca
Bouclair
A fluted bedside table provides a hit of texture.
Side table, $180, bouclair.com
Article
Inspired by the mid-century modern look, this sleek lamp features an opening at the top for extra brightness.
Table lamp, $179, article.com
Smith Made
Corral clutter into this cute canvas basket, or use it as a plant pot cover.
Canvas basket, from $38, simons.ca
V de V Maison
Functional and decorative, this mirror will add extra dimension to your space.
Mirror (32.7 in. x 32.7 in.), $282, vdevmaison.com
Livøm
Jute brings a cozy vibe to interiors.
Jute rug (71 in. x 71 in.), $250, livom.ca
Flax Home
Linen’s temperature-regulating properties are great year-round.
Linen duvet set, $440 for a king-sized bed, shopflaxhome.com
Urban Barn
An accent pillow is an easy way to layer an array of neutral tones.
Pillow, $49, urbanbarn.com
EQ3
Warm up your decor with a wool throw.
Wool throw, $150, eq3.com
Isabelle Alepins
You can add your favourite essential oils to this sculptural glass reed diffuser, handcrafted in Montreal.
Reed diffuser, $157, simons.ca
Saje
Spritz this blend of essential oils over your bedding at night to refresh your sheets.
Linen spray, $18, saje.com
BeautiTone
Energizing and crisp, these paint hues pop when paired with light wood furniture and accessories.
Paint in Nahanni (CC063-3) and Salt Spring Island (CC061-4), from $50 per gallon, homehardware.ca