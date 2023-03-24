Home Decor

12 Easy Ways To Refresh Your Bedroom For Spring

Build your own tranquility base.

In need of some rest and relaxation? It all starts in the bedroom, so transform yours into a dreamy sanctuary with earthy hues, nature-inspired textures and snooze-inducing scents. Slip into your favourite pyjamas and shop our favourite high-impact decor items from homegrown brands to give your bedroom a much-needed spring refresh.

Oui

Keep this minimalist carafe on your nightstand to stay hydrated all night long. Bonus: The lid doubles as a cup. 

Carafe, $40, chapters.indigo.ca

 

Bouclair

A fluted bedside table provides a hit of texture.

Side table, $180, bouclair.com

Article

Inspired by the mid-century modern look, this sleek lamp features an opening at the top for extra brightness.

Table lamp, $179, article.com

Smith Made

Corral clutter into this cute canvas basket, or use it as a plant pot cover. 

Canvas basket, from $38, simons.ca

V de V Maison

Functional and decorative, this mirror will add extra dimension to your space. 

Mirror (32.7 in. x 32.7 in.), $282, vdevmaison.com

Livøm

Jute brings a cozy vibe to interiors. 

Jute rug (71 in. x 71 in.), $250, livom.ca

Flax Home

Linen’s temperature-regulating properties are great year-round.

Linen duvet set, $440 for a king-sized bed, shopflaxhome.com

Urban Barn

An accent pillow is an easy way to layer an array of neutral tones. 

Pillow, $49, urbanbarn.com

EQ3

Warm up your decor with a wool throw.

Wool throw, $150, eq3.com

Isabelle Alepins

You can add your favourite essential oils to this sculptural glass reed diffuser, handcrafted in Montreal. 

Reed diffuser, $157, simons.ca

Saje

Spritz this blend of essential oils over your bedding at night to refresh your sheets. 

Linen spray, $18, saje.com

BeautiTone

Energizing and crisp, these paint hues pop when paired with light wood furniture and accessories.

Paint in Nahanni (CC063-3) and Salt Spring Island (CC061-4), from $50 per gallon, homehardware.ca

