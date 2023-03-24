12 Easy Ways To Refresh Your Bedroom For Spring

In need of some rest and relaxation? It all starts in the bedroom, so transform yours into a dreamy sanctuary with earthy hues, nature-inspired textures and snooze-inducing scents. Slip into your favourite pyjamas and shop our favourite high-impact decor items from homegrown brands to give your bedroom a much-needed spring refresh.

Oui

Keep this minimalist carafe on your nightstand to stay hydrated all night long. Bonus: The lid doubles as a cup.

Carafe, $40, chapters.indigo.ca

Bouclair

A fluted bedside table provides a hit of texture.

Side table, $180, bouclair.com

Article

Inspired by the mid-century modern look, this sleek lamp features an opening at the top for extra brightness.

Table lamp, $179, article.com

Smith Made

Corral clutter into this cute canvas basket, or use it as a plant pot cover.

Canvas basket, from $38, simons.ca

V de V Maison

Functional and decorative, this mirror will add extra dimension to your space.

Mirror (32.7 in. x 32.7 in.), $282, vdevmaison.com

Livøm

Jute brings a cozy vibe to interiors.

Jute rug (71 in. x 71 in.), $250, livom.ca

Flax Home

Linen’s temperature-regulating properties are great year-round.

Linen duvet set, $440 for a king-sized bed, shopflaxhome.com

Urban Barn

An accent pillow is an easy way to layer an array of neutral tones.

Pillow, $49, urbanbarn.com

EQ3

Warm up your decor with a wool throw.

Wool throw, $150, eq3.com

Isabelle Alepins

You can add your favourite essential oils to this sculptural glass reed diffuser, handcrafted in Montreal.

Reed diffuser, $157, simons.ca

Saje

Spritz this blend of essential oils over your bedding at night to refresh your sheets.

Linen spray, $18, saje.com

BeautiTone

Energizing and crisp, these paint hues pop when paired with light wood furniture and accessories.

Paint in Nahanni (CC063-3) and Salt Spring Island (CC061-4), from $50 per gallon, homehardware.ca