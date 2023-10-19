12 Christmas Wreaths To Kick Off The Festive Season

Fresh and faux options to deck the halls—and the doors—for the festive season.

Hung on the front door or over your mantle, Christmas wreaths are a holiday season staple that will bring festive cheer to your decor. Whether you prefer a real Christmas wreath made with fragrant evergreens and seasonal foliage or a faux holiday wreath that will last for years to come, there’s one out there that’s perfect for your home.

We rounded up gorgeous styles to shop now so you’ll have lots of time to get ready for the holidays. From styles that match your Christmas tree (and Christmas tree skirt) to bold, unique pieces—there’s something for everyone.

The Best Christmas Wreaths of 2023

Holiday Stuff Colour Changing LED Fibre Optic Christmas Wreath, $129

This highly-rated, 24-in. diameter pre-lit wreath will mesmerize and delight all winter long. The LED tips alternate between seven different hues to create movement and sparkle. It is available in three colour variations, including a fun multi-colour one.

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this showstopper is the perfect addition to your Christmas decor collection.

Valery Madelyn Pre-Lit Eucalyptus Wreath, $142



This 24-in. wreath features battery-operated LED lights nestled between a surprisingly natural-looking arrangement of faux eucalyptus leaves, pine needles, greenery and blueberries. Hang it on a door, wall or window or use it as a centrepiece on your holiday table.

National Tree Company Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath, $60

If you’re looking for a traditional faux Christmas wreath, consider this pre-lit option featuring bright red berries, pine cones and pine needles with snow-dusted tips. For a coordinating look throughout your home, there’s a matching garland in the same design.

Simons Maison Pinecones, Flowers And Berries Wreath, $50

Make a statement this holiday season with this scarlet wreath. It features a dramatic composition of brightly coloured pine cones, flowers and berry clusters. On the smaller side at 13 in., this well-priced design still manages to make a bold impression.

Terrain Faux Snowy Glitter Wreath, $79

Looking for something totally different to complement a quirky Christmas vibe? This pink, snow-dusted artificial Christmas wreath looks great unadorned, but really stands out with the addition of a few pastel-coloured mushrooms (yes, mushrooms!), ornaments and twinkle lights—all sold separately.

H&M Metal Mistletoe Wreath, $32

For minimalist interiors, H&M’s stainless steel mistletoe wreath adds a contemporary festive touch. A slim profile makes it easy to fit in even the smallest of spaces and store away after the holidays.

Canvas Half Greenery Wreath, $35

This affordable 20-in. wreath combines rattan, flocked pine cones and artificial greenery in a classic arrangement. Hang this lightweight, versatile wreath with ease. It gets top ratings from shoppers, who love its sturdy construction and incredibly natural-looking vibe.

Anthropologie Rumi Wreath, $158

For a stylish and colourful take on a Christmas wreath, consider this streamlined design from Anthropologie. Display it year-round or just for the winter months. At 16-in. wide, it’s decorated with a whimsical array of jewel-toned figs, citrus fruits and leaves.

Crate & Barrel Pre-Lit LED Pine and Eucalyptus Wreath, $209

A hyper-realistic faux pine and eucalyptus wreath, this timeless Crate & Barrel design is the priciest option on our list—consider it an investment as it’s designed to last. This wreath has a diameter of 28 inches, and features movable wired leaves and branches, as well as 50 built-in, battery-operated LED lights.

Blush Flower Co. Fresh Real Christmas Wreath, from $119

This fresh Christmas wreath by Ontario-based florist Blush Flower Co. ships straight to your doorstep. It’s made with fresh blue spruce, juniper and cedar wreath greenery, and it ships for free to most locations within Canada. You can even customize these holiday decorations by adding bells and choosing between two sizes.

Pottery Barn Lit Faux Flocked Mini Pine Wreath, $71

Compact and charming, this pre-lit, artificial pine wreath is just 16-in. wide, making it small enough to hang on the back of a chair or decorate a table. The pine needles have a wintry, snow-covered look and a generous sprinkling of large pine cones.

Northern Botanicals Classic 20-in. Fresh Wreath, $100

This lush wreath from Northern Botanicals is made to order in Timmins, Ontario. It includes a variety of fresh greenery combined with some dried and artificial decorations. Add a number of festive extras, like dehydrated oranges, ribbons, bells and extra pine cones to your order—the choice is yours.

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.