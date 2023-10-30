From alcohol-free wines to cream liqueurs and everything in between, here are this year’s best gifts for people who like tasty drinks. Which is everybody, right?

There’s a reason that gifting delicious drinks—be they alcohol-free or full-strength—is a part of so many peoples’ lists. It’s easy to order online, there’s something for almost everyone and the right choice can make the holidays an even tastier occasion than usual. Here are 24 picks for alcohol gifts and non-alcoholic gifts for everyone from the sober-curious to the serious wine collector.

Dillon’s Espresso Martini Kit, $80



There are a dozen different cocktail kits available at Dillon’s, starting at $56, but this Espresso Martini kit is particularly charming, on-trend and contains everything you need for this modern classic—including instant coffee.

Shop Now

Peru Fredeslinda Calle Jimenez espresso from De Terroir, $25



Although there’s nothing wrong with using instant coffee for that Dillon’s espresso martini, fresh espresso is the best way to achieve a rich and creamy-looking foam on the top. For that, we recommend a bag of coffee from Quebec City’s De Terroir, a next-level coffee roaster that sources unique beans, including this one from a woman-run plantation.

Shop Now

Benjamin Bridge Piquette Zero Non-Alcoholic Trio, $26.90



For some of us, piquette is more than a refreshing drink, it’s a lifestyle. At Benjamin Bridge, it comes in two strengths—low-alcohol and no-alcohol (Zero)—and the latter is surprisingly awesome. This year, they’ve added a new expression, Ruby, and bundled it up with the Original and Pink versions, offering all three in a special holiday package. Perfect for zero-proof toasting.

Shop Now

Mason Vineyard’s Blanc de Blancs Hors Domaine 2020 Sparkling, $55



It’s nice to celebrate with some bubbles with a sense of place, which is why we chose this low-intervention, ancestral method fizz from Twenty Mile Bench’s Mason Vineyard. Winemaker Kelly Mason has experience as head winemaker at several revered Ontario wineries and has finally struck out on her own—a move that many of her loyal fans are super excited about. Her 2022 Pinot Noir won a lot of critical acclaim and her Chardonnay is flawless, but this bright, fresh, bone-dry and ever-so-slightly floral Blanc de Blancs is perfect for the holiday season.

Shop Now

Bottega Pistacchio Cream Liqueur, $28



The world just seemed like a slightly better place after we learned about this pistachio liqueur from Italy. Bottega does cream liqueurs right—it’s rich, nutty and creamy and makes a good dessert.

Shop Now LCBO

Shop Now Alberta

M-31 Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout Gift Pack, $24.95



There’s absolutely nothing better than a rich, bold and bourbon-tinged stout on a cold day and this one is one of the best we’ve had the pleasure of trying.

Shop Now LCBO

Shop Now Wellington Brewery

Bowlerama Old Fashioned Gift Set from the Crafty Bartender, $40



Pick up a bottle of whisky and pair it with this inspired gift set, which includes a retro glass, top-notch cocktail cherries, as well as whisky-infused caramel popcorn (yes, please). Incidentally, this is only one of several options for gifting at the Crafty Bartender, so have a browse. It’s truly the store for the home bartender who thinks they have everything.

Shop Now

Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, $99.99-$105.95



Special bourbon releases, such as this Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, can seem pricey but they’re usually a good gifting investment, since whisky fans love getting things like this 55.5 percent ABV spirit and will totally realize you’ve gone the extra mile. For an even greater impact, pick up this limited-edition unisex watch that’s a collab between the Kentucky Bourbon producer and Montreal watchmaker Solios.

Shop Now Alberta

Shop Now Newfoundland

Shop Now Watch

Cave de Lugny Bourgogne Pinot Noir, $23.45



Since it can be hard to know what wine to serve with lighter fare, we offer up this suggestion—a budget-friendly classic light red that works with poultry, fish and many veggie dishes. Win-win-win.

Shop Now LCBO

For the Love of Cocktails class and signed book, $139.95



At her West Queen West space, renowned Toronto bartender Evelyn Chick offers up lessons in making better cocktails—a highly giftable experience in higher education. Add on a copy of her smart and beautifully illustrated book, For the Love of Cocktails, so your lucky friend can do some homework in advance and gaze at stunning photos. Not in Toronto? Check out the more transportable cocktail kits on offer, all of which can also be paired with her book.

Shop Now Class

Shop Now Book

Grüvi Non-Alcoholic Dry Secco, $14.98



It’s nice to have options when it comes to delicious NA fizz to toast with; so, even though there are a few on this list already, it seemed like a good idea to add this light, bright and relatively dry substitute for Italian bubbles.

Shop Now

Hall of Fame Vodka, $49.95



Novelty bottles aren’t usually our favourite but this baseball bat bottle is so cute we’re making an exception and adding it to the list—for the baseball fans in our life, of course.

Shop Now LCBO

Mission Hill Family Estate Exhilarat!on Brut Rosé, $40



Bone-dry, but with plenty of fruit and fizz, this amazing brut rosé from B.C.’s Mission Hill is perfect for everything from ringing in the new year to handing off to a host as a thank you present.

Shop Now

Bark & Bitter Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Bitters Sampler Pack, $39.95



Niagara’s own Bark & Bitter, which is responsible for Novara, one of the first non-alcoholic amaros to hit the market, has just launched its second product—zero-proof cocktail bitters for the sober-curious home bartender in your life.

Shop Now

Canella Prosecco Advent Calendar, $199.95



Twenty-four days of prosecco? Only if you insist. Last year, this package sold out really quickly, so, if you see it, order/grab it. (Or get more advent calendar ideas from our roundup.)

Shop Now

Vodkow London Fog Cream Liquor, $34.95



From retro bottle design to creative seasonal releases, there’s a lot to love about Dairy Distillery, an Ontario distillery that turns dairy waste into tasty Vodkow vodka. This year, it’s continuing in that tradition with its London Fog cream liqueur. (Get more Canadian cream liqueur ideas.)

Shop Now

Campo Viejo Gran Reserva, $34.95



We all have someone on our list who just loves big, bold and well-aged reds. This is the bottle for them. It’s a special occasion bottle from Rioja that’s totally suitable for serving with decadent meals. This is the first time we’ve seen a five-year-old Gran Reserva from this producer ‘round these parts.

Shop Now

Twisted Lemon Cocktail Advent Calendar, $245



Twisted Lemon, a southern Ontario restaurant (and boutique inn) had a clever idea to make holiday packs with 24 delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Too big a commitment? They also sell smaller packs and single bottles.

Shop Now (Pick Up Only)

Road 13 Advent Calendar, $286



We’re kinda charmed by Road 13’s suggestion to “Have yourself a merry little countdown” this season with their advent calendar. Price listed above is for six bottles but 12 is also an option (for $571).

Shop Now

Oddbird Non-Alcoholic Blanc de Blancs, $22.95



A leader in great wine-like drinks “liberated” from alcohol, Sweden’s Oddbird offers a range of terrific options, from alcohol-free GSM (grenache, syrah and mouvedre) to sparkling spumante but, for the holidays, the Blanc de Blancs is our top choice.

Shop Now

Mulled Wine Ingredient Set



Save time at the spice aisle this season with this mulled wine ingredient set from Cocktail Emporium. Just add wine and enjoy this time-honoured holiday tradition.

Shop Now

Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin, $54.99



The Victoria, B.C. distillery that brought you that Instagram-friendly, colour-changing gin has a new release—Elderflower Rose. This one doesn’t change colours but, with its lovely pink hue, we’re quite happy with that.

Shop Now B.C.

Shop Now Sask.

Shop Now Alta.

Shop Now Man.

Merry Bublé!, $5.47/12-pack



Looking for a little light, alcohol-free raspberry fizz for the holidays? This extremely popular line of flavoured sparkling water has got you covered.

Shop Now

On the Rocks Tres Generaciones Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita, $39.99



Home bartending is fun (try our Spicy Pineapple Margarita recipe!) but so is taking a night off and just enjoying a well-made ready-to-pour cocktail like this bold and zesty twist on a classic. Pretty great idea for a stocking stuffer, too.

Shop Now

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.