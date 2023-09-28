There’s truly no better way to count down the days until Christmas than with a daily surprise. An adult advent calendar is the perfect way to get into the spirit of the season and add a sprinkling of festive cheer to the long and busy month of December. (It may seem far away right now, but we promise it’s coming quicker than you think!)

Here, we’ve rounded up the must-have advent calendars to snag up before they fly off the shelves, from beauty to booze to cozy games. Whether you’re keeping them all to yourself or buying them for a loved one, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

What is an adult advent calendar?

Filled with delightful treats—think truffles, tea samplers, candles and beauty goodies—an adult advent calendar puts a luxe spin on the waxy chocolate-filled dollar store one you got as a kid. Think of it as a nostalgic way to build up anticipation for the holidays.

But it’s not just the thrill and delight of a surprise that makes advent calendars so popular. Hidden behind each door, you’ll typically find minis (or, if you’re really lucky, full-size versions) of a brand’s bestselling products. It’s the perfect way to try collections you’ve had your eye on and discover new favourites for the year ahead. Plus, advent calendars are typically a great deal from a cost perspective, too.

The best adult advent calendars for 2023

David’s Tea 24 Trips with Tea Advent Calendar, $55

Inspired by flavours from around the world, this selection of individually packed vegan teas is adventure in a cup. It features samplers of popular blends such as Brazilian Maté, North African Mint and Cream of Earl Grey, hidden behind gorgeously illustrated doors that represent the origin of each tea.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Lovers Advent Calendar, $10

Enjoy a decadent bite every day with this affordable-yet-luxurious advent calendar filled with Lindt’s iconic truffles. Smooth, rich and creamy, it’s the perfect small indulgence to treat yourself to this holiday season.

National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar, $40

Amateur geologists and older kids will delight in uncovering this collection of gemstones and crystals, including agate, carnelian, black obsidian and rose quartz. It even comes with a storage pouch and jewellery-making essentials.

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar, $200

Packed with a selection of cult favourites—including a mini of Benefit’s Fan Fest mascara, which our beauty editor swears by—this set has it all to countdown to Christmas. Valued at a whopping $444, it’s a great way to get your hands on a bunch of classics at a deep discount—from the Hoola bronzer to the Porefessional primer to the Gimme Brow gel everyone raves about.

M.A.C Cosmetics Frosted Frenzy Advent Calendar, $325

From lippies and glosses to eyeshadows, eyeliners and mascara, this advent calendar brims with mini and full-size makeup treats that more than justify its hefty price tag. You’ll find plenty of classics in there (including the Powder Kiss Lipstick in Teddy 2.0, a.k.a. the perfect neutral). Add this one to your cart quickly, because it includes a few all-new exclusive shades that are bound to sell out.

Galison Merry And Bright Puzzle Calendar, $36

Nothing says holidays like cozy games, and this puzzle advent calendar is sure to bring the whole family together. It contains 12 illustrated 80-piece puzzles depicting merry scenes to get the festive season started.

The Body Shop The Big Advent of Change Advent Calendar, $140

The Body Shop’s advent calendars never disappoint, and this year’s selection of three treasure-filled boxes is no exception. We’re partial to the Big Advent of Change, a collection valued at $230 that includes body care must-haves in a variety of the brand’s bestselling scents including mango, strawberry and pink grapefruit. It’s also brimming with skincare essentials, including the iconic Shea Hand Balm and Camomile Cleansing Butter.

Revolution Beauty 25 Days Of Glam Advent Calendar, $79

Unbox a new surprise every day, and get ready to rediscover the joy of playing with makeup. It contains everything you need to fill your bag, including brushes, and it’s the perfect gift for someone who is just starting out on their beauty journey.

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar, $40

If you’re looking to brighten up your days during the sluggish period between Christmas and New Year’s, Sephora has you covered. This “after” advent calendar will lift your spirits and keep you feeling festive until the clock strikes midnight on December 31. Unbox a small gift from Sephora’s top-rated collection every day for seven days and keep the party going.

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar, $105

Guaranteed to light up your world (or at least your December countdown), this Sephora-exclusive advent calendar contains 12 mini candles housed in gorgeous glass jars and scented with unexpected seasonal notes such as Cinnamon Woods, Forbidden Fig and Sparkling Cuvée.

JP Chenet Advent Calendar, $175

Celebrate the season with a daily glass of white, rosé or sparkling wine thanks to these 24 mini bottles from French brand JP Chenet.

L’Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar, $90

This popular advent calendar contains everything you need to elevate your shower and bath routine. Soaps, shower gels, hand balms and shampoos will have you kick off the new year smelling fresh and feeling smooth.

Yves Rocher Advent Calendar, $75

Skincare, makeup, hair care, perfume—French brand Yves Rocher does it all really, really well. Stock up on bestsellers with this collection of minis worth $175.

