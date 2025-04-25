Join Us At The Chatelaine Wellness Retreat!

Some great news: We're hosting our second annual Wellness Retreat on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Presented by TENA, the world’s leading incontinence brand on a mission to dismantle stigma around evolving bodies, the event will be held at the gorgeous Vettä Spa in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (approximately 90 minutes from Toronto).

Building on the success of its 2022 debut, the Chatelaine Wellness Retreat offers a full day dedicated to relaxation, self-care and personal growth at the serene, Finnish-inspired Nordic day spa.

Gathering our network of friends and readers, the event provides an ideal Mother’s Day gift experience, allowing guests to escape the everyday, recharge and reconnect.

Vetta Nordic Spa in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (Photo: courtesy of Vettä Nordic Spa)

“Chatelaine has been a source of community for Canadian women for the past 97 years,” says Maureen Halushak, the brand's editor-in-chief. “This retreat is a great opportunity to meet fellow readers and friends of Chatelaine, and enjoy a day of inspiration and relaxation.”

Attendees will enjoy a curated itinerary including:

Welcome gift bag

Breakfast and lunch service

Access to inspiring speakers

A personalized spa treatment and full access to Vettä Spa's facilities

Breakout sessions including sauna access, mindfulness and breathwork classes

Tickets are bound to sell out, so if you're interested, please don't hesitate. Hope to see you there!