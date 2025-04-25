Join Us At The Chatelaine Wellness Retreat!

Vettä Nordic Spa (Photo: courtesy of Vettä Nordic Spa)
Some great news: We're hosting our second annual Wellness Retreat on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Presented by TENA, the world’s leading incontinence brand on a mission to dismantle stigma around evolving bodies, the event will be held at the gorgeous Vettä Spa in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (approximately 90 minutes from Toronto).
Building on the success of its 2022 debut, the Chatelaine Wellness Retreat offers a full day dedicated to relaxation, self-care and personal growth at the serene, Finnish-inspired Nordic day spa.
Gathering our network of friends and readers, the event provides an ideal Mother’s Day gift experience, allowing guests to escape the everyday, recharge and reconnect.
“Chatelaine has been a source of community for Canadian women for the past 97 years,” says Maureen Halushak, the brand's editor-in-chief. “This retreat is a great opportunity to meet fellow readers and friends of Chatelaine, and enjoy a day of inspiration and relaxation.”
Attendees will enjoy a curated itinerary including:
Tickets are bound to sell out, so if you're interested, please don't hesitate. Hope to see you there!
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.
Chatelaine celebrates, inspires, informs and empowers. We know that Canadian women contain multitudes, and we cover all of the issues—big and small—that matter to them, from climate change to caregiving, Canadian fashion and what to cook now.
Subscribe to Chatelaine!
Want to streamline your life? In our Spring 2025 issue, we’ll show you how—whether it’s paring down your wardrobe, decluttering your messiest spaces or spending way less time cooking thanks to an easy, mostly make-ahead meal plan for busy weeknights. Plus, our first annual Pantry Awards.