Health

Join Us At The Chatelaine Wellness Retreat!

This Mother's Day, give the gift of relaxation.
By Chatelaine
April 25, 2025
A photo of the back of a woman in a yoga pose, next to a window, used in a post about the Chatelaine wellness event.

Vettä Nordic Spa (Photo: courtesy of Vettä Nordic Spa)

Some great news: We're hosting our second annual Wellness Retreat on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Presented by TENA, the world’s leading incontinence brand on a mission to dismantle stigma around evolving bodies, the event will be held at the gorgeous Vettä Spa in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (approximately 90 minutes from Toronto).

Building on the success of its 2022 debut, the Chatelaine Wellness Retreat offers a full day dedicated to relaxation, self-care and personal growth at the serene, Finnish-inspired Nordic day spa.  

Gathering our network of friends and readers, the event provides an ideal Mother’s Day gift experience, allowing guests to escape the everyday, recharge and reconnect. 

A ohoto of a Scandinavian inspired building with outdoor pools.Vetta Nordic Spa in Oro-Medonte, Ont. (Photo: courtesy of Vettä Nordic Spa)

Chatelaine has been a source of community for Canadian women for the past 97 years,” says Maureen Halushak, the brand's editor-in-chief. “This retreat is a great opportunity to meet fellow readers and friends of Chatelaine, and enjoy a day of inspiration and relaxation.”

A blue image with a white flower advertising the Chatelaine Wellness Retreat.

Attendees will enjoy a curated itinerary including:  

  • Welcome gift bag 
  • Breakfast and lunch service
  • Access to inspiring speakers 
  • A personalized spa treatment and full access to Vettä Spa's facilities
  • Breakout sessions including sauna access, mindfulness and breathwork classes

Tickets are bound to sell out, so if you're interested, please don't hesitate. Hope to see you there!

