Jen Gunter Wants To Change How You Think About Your Period

Another one is that periods are like clockwork. We hear that all the time. And, of course, they're not. A typical person will have a variation of seven days to seven days, cycle to cycle. People can get very upset when you mention that. It doesn't mean you don’t know your body. It actually means we’re terrible at remembering the day of our last period because you don’t really care about something that happened a week ago. There was this fantastic and fascinating study where they surveyed women about when their last period was. And statistically, they were more likely to pick the 5th, the 10th, the 15th, the 20th and 25th of the month. Because if you ask 1,000 women when their last period was, it should be distributed equally among every day of the month, but it’s intuitive that people would round up or round down and not realize they’re doing that.