Can Talk Therapy Treat Urinary Incontinence?

The idea is to take it slowly. Push by one-minute increments the time you “need” to pee by. This will help re-educate your brain that thoughts are not facts; just because you think you can’t hold it doesn’t mean you can’t. This might look like walking to your door at a leisurely pace instead of rushing or circling the block once before parking. It’s all about baby steps—working slowly and consistently to build tolerance. “You’re going to do the opposite of what the panic signal is telling you so that your brain starts to reinterpret that signal as benign,” says Mandel. “When it’s better able to recognize that the signal is like a broken alarm instead of a true threat, the alarm doesn’t ring as loudly or as frequently.”