21 Delicious And Useful Kitchen Gifts For Every Type of Foodie

From a French kitchen classic to an industrial-strength blender, this wish-list from our kitchen team is full of great gift ideas for the food-lover.

What to buy for a beloved foodie who seemingly has a perfectly stocked kitchen? Opt for something highly useful or highly delicious. We’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite made-in-Canada pantry treats, plus some extremely handy kitchen gear picks that are as lovely to look at as they are to use.

État de Choc Lingots, $55 for 24

This award-winning chocolatier—who also happens to make some of our favourite hot chocolate mix—offers a new collection of elegant, ingot-shaped treats each winter. This year’s menu includes classics (salted caramel, maple, hazelnut) and some creative newcomers (shiitake mushroom and fruit tea).

Dreamfarm Ortwo Lite Spice Mill, $38

There’s nothing like the food-brightening bite of freshly cracked peppercorns. From peppercorns to sea salt and even whole spices like coriander seeds, Ortwo’s super-sharp, non-corrosive ceramic grinder is ergonomically designed to be used with one hand. Want to grind large amounts without hurting your wrists? The handles can be pulled apart, scissor-style, for a faster grind.

Allo Simonne Chocolats & Plaisir Box, $40

We are longtime fans of Canadian-made alternatives to Nutella. If you’re shopping for someone who loves chocolate hazelnut spread, Allo Simone has a wide variety of flavours—including milk and dark and dairy-free options—boxed up in a convenient six-jar gift pack.

Vitamix 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment and Blades, $365

The Vitamix 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment and Blades—which attaches to an existing blender base—is a must-have for Vitamix obsessives. This attachment has a 12-cup bowl—most food processor bowls max out at 8 cups—so it’s great for anyone who regularly cooks in big batches. Its stainless steel blades are sharp and sturdy, so they can cut, slice and chop all sorts of ingredients in seconds.

Eataly Passion for Panettone, $125

If you know someone who grew up with the notion that panettone—a dome-like bread from Milan—tastes more like dry fruit cake than the floral, custard-soft Christmas dessert it’s meant to be, treat them to a good quality one. Eataly carries a broad selection of Italian imports, and they ship Canada-wide. The Passion for Panettone gift set includes everything you need for a sweet breakfast: a 31-oz classic pandoro-style panettone, jars of hazelnut and pistachio cream, a 9-oz tub of ground coffee for a moka pot, and a bar of torrone nougat.

Le Thiers Bistro Knives, $65 for four

Crafted in the heart of France, these bistro knives from Lee Valley are sharp, chic and functional. Each blade has micro-serrations to slice through tough meats and vegetables with ease, and a slightly curved handle for a comfortable dining experience. A set of eight comes in a convenient cotton cutlery roll for easy transport.

Wabanaki Traditional Maple Syrup, $19 for 395 mL

Before Canada claimed it as a cultural icon, the production and use of maple syup in cooking and food preservation was a long-held tradition among Abenaki, Haudenosaunee, Mi’kmaq and Anishinaabe peoples for thousands of years. This syrup, produced near Tobique First Nation in northern New Brunswick, builds upon the tradition by barrel-aging its syrup, along with producing the original classic.

Maison Zoe Ford Baker’s Box, $60

After competing in season eight of Top Chef Canada, chef Jo Notkin expanded her catering company (named after a beloved grandmother) to include luxury at-home baking mixes. While they’re pricier than most picks you’d find in a grocery store, the results are fool-proof, professional-grade, and up the ante in ways that really count: extra chunky chocolate chips in the billionaire cookie mix, and some of the darkest, most cocoa-rich brownies on the market.

Victorinox Knife Sharpener, $61

Designed for use on stable and flat surfaces, the Victorinox Knife Sharpener can safely sharpen any straight-edged knife to its “precision-cutting best” and works well for both left- or right-handed users.

Épices de Cru Starter Gift Box, $80

Spice hunters Ethné and Philippe de Vienne have been sourcing and selling some of the world’s top-quality seasonings and ingredients from ethical, small-scale products around the globe for decades, and they have a highly dedicated fan base to show for it. Introduce a loved one to the joys of malabar black pepper, real ceylon cinnamon and the deep, smoky flavour of pimentón de la vera—i.e. paprika.

Naas Foods Kelp Popcorn Seasoning, $14

After launching a Tofino, B.C.-based kelp farming company with a best friend in 2019, Ahousat First Nation member and lifelong coastal resident Stevie Dennis started Naas Foods as a way to introduce kelp-based culinary products to the local food economy. Along with selling locally caught fish and seafood meal kits, Naas specializes in dried kelp seasonings that are perfect for adding a salty, umami punch to anything from sunny-side up eggs to popcorn and even in meat rubs.

Indigo Oui Multicolour Wine Glass Set, $60 for six

Add a fun touch of colour to their tablescape—and put an end to whose-glass-is-this-anyways confusion—with this multi-coloured set of tapered wine glasses.

Forest For Dinner The Forager Gift Box, $105

Vancouver Island-based foragers Benjamin Patarin and Célia Auclair have been picking and cooking with B.C.-based mushrooms for more than a decade, and have since expanded their repertoire to fruit- and vegetable-based preserves. The powdered, dried and pickled morels and chanterelles in the Forager Gift box are delicious, savoury pantry additions for fungi freaks and newbies alike.

Smeg Retro Hand Blender Bundle, $195

This ’50s-style Retro Style Hand Blender is not only aesthetically pleasing, it also packs a powerful 350-watt motor in a compact handle. The bundle comes with a beaker, chopper, potato masher and whisk.

Les Filles Fattoush Middle Eastern Cooking Essentials, $55

Nearly 20 years after moving to Montreal from Aleppo, importer and small business owner Adelle Tarzibachi started a catering operation to provide employment and network-building opportunities to Syrian refugees in Quebec. The program proved so popular among customers and employees alike that Les Filles Fattoush has since grown into a food delivery and food product program, with spice mixes, salad dressings, syrups, soaps and candy on offer. This gift box includes their most popular favourites: pomegranate molasses, sumac, za’atar spice mix and ground aleppo pepper.

Marcato Cookie Press, $97

The Marcato Cookie Press is perfect for piping beautiful, uniform-looking cookies with minimal effort. This press will make their cookie baking sessions fuss-free. (Include a copy of Chatelaine’s recipe for Whipped Shortbread alongside the press; it’s our most-popular cookie recipe of all time.)

Lee Valley Pie Bird, $10

The Lee Valley Pie Bird is a charming and practical solution to soggy pie crusts. Designed to release steam during baking, it reduces excess moisture from the bottom of the pie to help them achieve that perfect, flaky pie crust every time.

Hopson Grace Olive Oil Decanter, $45

With its double-wall design giving the illusion of liquid gold floating in glass, this double-walled, made-in-Italy olive oil decanter will make an eye-catching addition to any dining table.

Pieni Tiliskivi Apron, $68

Help them stay stylish and clean in the kitchen with this Pieni Tiliskivi Apron. The Tiiliskivi (brick) pattern, designed by Finnish textile artist Armi Ratia, reflects her belief in the simple beauty of everyday life. This colourful yet minimalistic apron won’t only protect their clothing but will also add a touch of Nordic charm to their culinary adventures.

Le Creuset Stoneware French Press Set, $190

Start their day off right with a classic cup of coffee from Le Creuset’s Stoneware French Press Set. This set includes a French press that ensures a perfect brew each time and four heat-retaining stoneware mugs that keep coffee hotter for longer. (May we suggest pairing with some bird-friendly coffee beans?)

De Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine, $949



Give them the gift of crafting their favourite drinks at home with this top-of-the-line espresso machine by De Lonnghi. La Specialista Arte is a compact coffee machine that smartly fits a built-in coffee grinder, a professional portafilter and tamper, espresso pumps, and their signature My LatteArt steam wand. It comes with a handy “barista kit” and an easy step-by-step guide to help you make a perfect cup.

