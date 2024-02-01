5 Made-In-Canada Hot Chocolates Worth Splurging For

This Toronto-based social enterprise started out by sourcing its cacao from Indigenous growers and producers in Southern Mexico, and is known for manufacturing its chocolate products as close to cacao’s Mayan roots as possible. This is also true of its drinking chocolate, which the makers suggest be blended on high speed with boiling water and a sweetener, if desired. The result may not be in line with the creamy hot chocolate you’d think of dropping marshmallows in; it’s very fluid, complex in flavour, slightly spicy—and altogether delicious, especially if you’re the type to find North American hot chocolates too sweet. $22 for a 12-serving pack, chocosoltraders.com

