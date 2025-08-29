5 Farm Boy Fall Snacks Our Editors Love

While supermarkets have made it easier to identify Canadian companies and Canadian-made products it’s not a perfect system. Reading the product labels themselves is still your best bet to figure out what you’re buying.

An easy win? Canadian grocery brands that habitually order from local vendors. Farm Boy stands out in this regard: more than 70 percent of the products sold under their private label are made and packaged in Canada. We got the opportunity to shop from the Ontario-founded grocers’ fall product launch and brought the haul back to the Chatelaine office for our editors to try. Here are some of our favourites.

Hot Hunni, $10 for 460 g

After encountering the Ontario-based producer of this vegan honey alternative made from the juice of windfall apples—produce that otherwise would be unfit for sale—execs brought this product into the Farm Boy private label line almost immediately. The colour is a little darker than honey and the texture a little closer to golden syrup: stickier, brighter in flavour and with a bit of an herbal note, it stirs into hot drinks and incorporates into baked goods beautifully. We like this spicy version, made with chili flakes, as a dressing or drizzle on salads, savoury egg dishes and even in tea.

We don’t need to name names, but one look at the packaging will tell you which snack product these dried-potato chip stacks are modelled after. Saltier and less greasy than their American counterpart, our editors liked this chip—and the kids of Today’s Parent editor Vanessa Grant absolutely adored them. “They told me, unprompted, they were better than Pr*ngles.”

This NA rosé earned an honourable mention in our inaugural 2025 Pantry awards, with good reason. While the carbonation and lighter acidity makes it taste closer to a spritz than an actual rosé, it’s very dry and refreshing, and we like that it comes in single-serve glass bottles.

Muffuletta Spread, $6 for 500 mL

For a quick antipasti bite, this spicy muffuletta spread—made in Quebec with olives and other diced veggies in oil—is a tasty choice. Deputy features editor Erica Lenti likes it on its own atop some crispy crostini; it would also taste amazing as a sandwich spread or on fresh focaccia.

Zesty Cheese Tortilla Chips, $5 for 360 g

Why are there two chips on this list? Why not?! This corn tortilla version covered in a tangy cheese-based powder coating is a great alternative to fans of Doritos, and would be excellent with sour cream, a bowl of guacamole, or even a queso dip for a double hit of cheese. The bag in our house: completely empty.