4 Savoury Baking Recipes That Celebrate Fall Fruit

From cocktail-hour cheese straws to a tart that makes for a lovely dinner, these recipes highlight fall fruit with savoury flair.

It’s autumn. Apple orchards beckon with U-Pick signs, dusky plums and grapes tempt at market stalls and pears glisten in grocery store aisles. But perhaps you’ve had your fill of crisps and crumbles, or maybe you don’t have that much of a sweet tooth. It’s high time we all added some more savoury baking to our repertoires! These recipes highlight in-season autumn fruit and run the gamut from cocktail-hour cheese straws to a tart that makes for a lovely dinner.

Fall fruits pair particularly well with hearty herbs like sage and rosemary as well as earthy whole-grain flours such as rye. They lend acid and sweetness to rich doughs and cheese and add alluring pops of colour. Head to your local farmers’ market or fruit stand to get your hands on the freshest, most luscious specimens. Happy fall, and happy baking!

This open-faced tart showcases thyme-scented plums nestled in caramelized shallots and crème fraiche atop a walnut pastry. For a complete meal, serve tart topped with bitter leaves, such as radicchio, dressed with honey, white wine vinegar and olive oil. Get this plum galette recipe.

An Italian classic, this olive-oil-slicked bread showcases flavourful Coronation grapes. (You can also use your favourite purple or black ones.) Serve warm as a snack or as a cheese course with a wedge of blue and glasses of port. Get this grape focaccia recipe.

These hearty scones are great for breakfast or brunch, as a side for soups or stews or paired with salad for a light lunch. Only bake as many as you need since they are best enjoyed fresh. Wrap the remaining scones individually and toss in the freezer to bake up whenever you’re in the mood. Get this apple-and-cheddar scone recipe. Membrillo and Manchego Twists The classic Spanish pairing of membrillo and manchego cheese makes for a fun new take on cheese straws. These can be made ahead and baked from frozen—just add a few minutes to the baking time. Get this membrillo and manchego twist recipe.

