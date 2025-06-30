  • Newsletters
Food

Five Delicious Backyard BBQ Recipes To Get You Cooking Outside

From hot honey shrimp to grilled pizzas, there’s something about cooking and eating outdoors that makes everything taste better.
By Christine Flynn
Updated July 14, 2025
A woman is grilling shrimp on a Weber Spirit BBQ, and putting the shrimp on a bamboo platter.

Recipes and text by Christine Flynn; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Sage Dakota; prop styling by Rayna Schwartz. BBQ: Spirt BBQ, webe.com/ca. Terrazzo Tray, xeniataler.com.

As soon as the weather warms, I fire up the grill. There’s something about cooking and eating outdoors that makes everything taste better. Maybe it’s the kiss of the live fire, maybe it’s the fresh summer produce, maybe it’s not having to worry about vacuuming under the table after the kids are done eating. Whatever it is, I’m a grill girlie through and through! 

Whether you’re an experienced backyard chef, or just getting acquainted with the thrill of the flame, here’s a terrific menu to inspire you to grab your tongs. 

Hot Honey and Lime Shrimp

The trick to these shrimp is to keep things super simple: a quick marinade, then a dip in hot honey sauce after they’ve come off the grill. Get this hot honey and lime shrimp recipe.

A large bamboo platter on a tablecloth loaded with freshly grilled hot honey shrimp. Slices of lime on the side of the plate.Recipes and text by Christine Flynn; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Sage Dakota; prop styling by Rayna Schwartz.

Grilled Peach, Fresh Corn, and Feta Salad

Loaded with juicy grilled peaches, sweet fresh corn, briny feta and fresh basil, this salad comes together quickly and goes fast at the family BBQ. Get this peach, corn and feta salad recipe.

A Grilled Peach, Fresh Corn And Feta Salad on a yellow and white platter over a pool; the salad is made with red onion; white vinegar; honey; salt; limes; peaches; olive oil; corn; radishes; feta; chilli powder and basil for a post on an easy grilled corn and peach with feta salad recipe for summer entertaining(Recipes and text by Christine Flynn; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Sage Dakota; prop styling by Rayna Schwartz. Bracelets, loandcodesigns.ca. Press-on nails, baobaonailshop.com)


BBQ Dill Pickle Flatbreads with Za’atar

The herby, lemony flavour of za’atar pairs perfectly with the tang of dill pickles and the char of a good flatbread crust. The dough is simple and doesn’t require any kneading for the first rise. (But no one’s telling if you use store-bought pizza dough!) Get this grilled pickle flatbread recipe.

A freshly grilled flatbread spread with white sauce and loaded with sliced pickles and sumac is cut into triangles and arranged on an oval tray.


Quick Zucchini Salad with Mizithra and Sumac

Mizithra is a Greek cheese that’s stretchy and similar to feta when it’s fresh—but for this recipe I used an aged version, which is crumbly and a bit salty. Ricotta salata is a great substitution. Get this zucchini and mizithra salad recipe.

A woman in a green jumper set sit on a chair and eats zucchini and mizithra salad from a yellow scalloped plate for a post on a delicious, easy zucchini salad recipe for summerRecipes and text by Christine Flynn; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Sage Dakota; prop styling by Rayna Schwartz.

Cumin-Grilled Flank Steak with Herby Yogurt Sauce

Cumin and grilled meat are a perfect pair. This showstopper of a main course—steak layered over an herby yogurt sauce and topped with a simple salad of fresh herbs—is incredibly simple to pull together on a grill. Get this cumin-grilled flank steak recipe.

A freshly grilled flank steak is sliced thin and placed over a pool of bright green yogurt sauce, and topped with a pile of freshly chopped herbs.

Christine Flynn
