As soon as the weather warms, I fire up the grill. There’s something about cooking and eating outdoors that makes everything taste better. Maybe it’s the kiss of the live fire, maybe it’s the fresh summer produce, maybe it’s not having to worry about vacuuming under the table after the kids are done eating. Whatever it is, I’m a grill girlie through and through!

Whether you’re an experienced backyard chef, or just getting acquainted with the thrill of the flame, here’s a terrific menu to inspire you to grab your tongs.

Hot Honey and Lime Shrimp

The trick to these shrimp is to keep things super simple: a quick marinade, then a dip in hot honey sauce after they’ve come off the grill. Get this hot honey and lime shrimp recipe.

Recipes and text by Christine Flynn; produced by Sun Ngo; photography by Christie Vuong; food styling by Sage Dakota; prop styling by Rayna Schwartz.

Grilled Peach, Fresh Corn, and Feta Salad

Loaded with juicy grilled peaches, sweet fresh corn, briny feta and fresh basil, this salad comes together quickly and goes fast at the family BBQ. Get this peach, corn and feta salad recipe.

BBQ Dill Pickle Flatbreads with Za’atar

The herby, lemony flavour of za’atar pairs perfectly with the tang of dill pickles and the char of a good flatbread crust. The dough is simple and doesn’t require any kneading for the first rise. (But no one’s telling if you use store-bought pizza dough!) Get this grilled pickle flatbread recipe.



Quick Zucchini Salad with Mizithra and Sumac

Mizithra is a Greek cheese that’s stretchy and similar to feta when it’s fresh—but for this recipe I used an aged version, which is crumbly and a bit salty. Ricotta salata is a great substitution. Get this zucchini and mizithra salad recipe.

Cumin-Grilled Flank Steak with Herby Yogurt Sauce

Cumin and grilled meat are a perfect pair. This showstopper of a main course—steak layered over an herby yogurt sauce and topped with a simple salad of fresh herbs—is incredibly simple to pull together on a grill. Get this cumin-grilled flank steak recipe.