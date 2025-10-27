Our Favourite Editor-Approved Favourite Stand Mixers

Upgrading from an electric beater to a countertop stand mixer can be a pretty big investment—especially if it's a gift for a loved one. We've got enough bakers on the Chatelaine team to know which ones we like, and for what kinds of kitchen jobs. From budget-friendly to top-of-the-line, here's our favourites.

Breville Bakery Chef, $650

My daughter and I made brownies with this mixer and the process went smoothly from start to finish. We used the 5-qt glass bowl that comes with the mixer; the kit also includes a 4-qt stainless steel one, which is handy for smaller batches or batters that require a cold bowl. The built-in light made it easy to check the dough’s texture and the timer helped us stay on track with each step. We liked how the speed dial listed techniques like folding and aerating.

The tilt release was the only part that felt a bit stiff; it didn’t always unlock smoothly. But one feature we really appreciated was the motor protection. When the mixer senses it’s being overloaded, like with a dense dough, it automatically shuts off to prevent damage. It’s easy to reset and it gives you peace of mind that you’re not pushing the machine too hard. —Sun Ngo, creative director

Ooni Halo Pro Spiral Dough Mixer, $1,100

With this new mixer from Ooni, both the bowl and attachments rotate. It has a 7L capacity and a breaker bar to push the dough down as you mix. It handled double batches of bread and pizza doughs with ease, and has a cover and a timer, making it very hands-off. It boasts 58 speeds, an interior light and a chute that makes it easy to add liquids while you’re mixing. If you’re a devoted bread or pizza maker, it’s definitely worth the hefty price tag. — Gillian Grace, deputy editor digital

Kitchenaid Artisan Series Stand Mixer, $545

kitchen I’ve cooked in for over 15 years. It comes in an array of colours and boasts a variety of attachments. I’ve turned mine into a pasta roller, a meat grinder and a spiralizer. While there are mixers that do a more professional job of kneading bread doughs, this handily powers through almost any other kitchen job. Bonus: it’s easy to find repair professionals for this model. — Chantal Braganza, deputy editor food

Hamilton Beach 7-Speed Stand Mixer, $160

When our EIC mentioned she’d been using her Hamilton Beach mixer for 20 years, we had to try one out. While her all-metal model is no longer made, this 7-speed, 4-qt capacity mixer gets close, though its body is cased in plastic. The trade-off is a light and compact mixer that can easily be moved around. It’s ideal for cake batters, cookie doughs and whipping egg whites; its capacity and speed functions rule it out for doubling recipes or for dense breads. For a casual baker, though, this may not matter—and at

this price, it's more than worth it. — C.B.