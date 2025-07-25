5 All-Canadian Drinks Chatelaine Editors Loved This July

With Canadian brands launching new drink options in every category nearly every day, it's easier than ever to find locally made, Canadian options for tea, coffee, bubbly and more. Here's what our editors are sipping on this month. From crushable rosé to surprisingly delicious craft decaf coffee, here’s what our editors are sipping on this month.

Craft 42 Roasters Suke Quto Swiss Water Decaf Coffee

Earlier this summer, I took a trip to the Okanagan and ended up doing a guided coffee tasting at Craft 42 Roasters in downtown Kelowna. At $13 for a three-coffee flight, it’s a great deal, and was an excellent way to see how brewing preparation methods really affect the flavour of what you’re drinking. One big lesson: a quality roast will (and should) still taste delicious when not piping hot. I was blown away by how much I loved this Ethiopian origin decaf: fruity, almost a little salty, and extremely delicious. $25 for a 250g pouch, craft42roasters.ca

The Grange Estate Series 2024 Rosé

A few editors at the Chatelaine team were put on to this Prince Edward County winemaker, one of the first to operate in the region’s early winemaking days, after they started supplying Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall and Massey Hall drink programs last year. The estate Rosé, a puckery, dry and very light pink wine, remains a summer favourite—and is still available for purchase. (The Cabernet Sauvignon, a zesty, quaffable, almost New Zealand-style white, sold out almost immediately.) $24, grangewinery.com

Matcha Dive Ceremonial Matcha

After meeting as working runway models in New York, Madison and Daniel Liu moved to rural Ontario to buy a home, start a family, and launch Matcha Dive, a ceremonial-grade matcha brand that I recently purchased a subscription to because I found myself buying it so often. Electric green, velvet-soft and extremely easy to whisk into a creamy foam, their matcha is top-quality and has become an iced treat I look forward to every morning. $48 for a 30g pouch, matchadive.com

President’s Choice Blonde Brew Dealcoholized Lager

Our EIC, Maureen Halushak, swears by this malty and light lager as both a great zero-proof choice and an excellent deal. This is high praise, given that she’s married to an industry professional and has excellent taste in brews. $11 for a 12-pack, loblaws.ca

Team Spirits Moscow Mule

Launched earlier this year by father-daughter duo Jordan and Dan Quinn, this canned mocktail brand stands out in a burgeoning category with drinks that heavily deliver on punch and flavour—one can is actually ideal as two separate servings. The Moscow Mule is so gingery and bubbly, truly for original-recipe Vernor’s fans, and would also make a great half-half addition to a glass of lemonade. $25 for 4-pack, upsidedrinks.ca