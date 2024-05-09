Advertisement
Fashion

12 Summer-Ready Pieces We Love From Uniqlo’s New Designer Collab

Shop the limited-edition Marimekko collection, including cute new variations on the retailer's viral crossbody bag.
By Andréanne Dion
May 9, 2024
(Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo)

If you’re ready for summer, we’ve got good news for you: Uniqlo has once again partnered with Finnish design house Marimekko to bring us their signature bold colours and playful prints on a budget. Inspired by summer picnics and time spent lounging in the sun with friends, the limited-edition collection breathes new life into six of Marimekko’s archival prints, splashing them across roomy dresses, skirts and tops, as well as accessories like bucket hats, slip-on shoes and the brand’s iconic moon bag.

Scroll to shop the new Uniqlo x Marimekko collab and see what we'll be adding to our carts before it sells out.

Our picks from the Uniqlo‘s Marimekko summer 2024 collection

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, $25

A blue floral moon bag from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

Everyone's favourite crossbody got a pretty floral makeover with Marimekko‘s Ruukku print. It comes in both blue and pink to match the collection's other pieces. We love this bag for summer travel because it fits everything you need, and then some.

Uniqlo Graphic Sleeveless T-Shirt, $30

A pink floral tank top from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

Made from 100 percent cotton, this top is cool and comfortable to wear in hot temperatures. Pair it with the skirt (below) to make a two-piece set that can be dressed up or down.

Uniqlo Skirt, $70

A pink floral skirt from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

This linen-blend skirt is slightly flared for a silhouette that's breezy and flattering on everyone. Pair it with the matching tank top or button-up for an easy-peasy summer 'fit.

Uniqlo Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt, $40

A white and blue floral button-up shirt from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

On a sweltering day, you can't go wrong with an oversized, linen-blend button-up shirt. It comes in a few patterns, but our favourite is the Demeter, which was created in the ’70s.

Uniqlo Skirt, $70

A white and blue floral skirt from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

The matching skirt has a touch of whimsy, while still polished enough to wear to the office.

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag, $25

A tan wavy stripe moon bag from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

Adorned with the Lirinä pattern, a pattern from 1972 inspired by the sounds of gurgling water, Uniqlo's beloved crossbody bag makes a statement. It also comes in navy.

Uniqlo Graphic Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, 30

A white and navy wavy stripe T-shirt from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

This 100 percent cotton top is a cute and laid-back piece that looks just as good worn with jeans shorts as it does with the matching skirt (below).

Uniqlo Skirt, $70

A white and navy wavy stripe skirt from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

With its wavy stripes, this skirt strikes the perfect balance between classic and whimsical. It's an easy piece to style.

Uniqlo V-Neck Sleeveless Dress, $70

A navy floral V-neck dress from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

Add a pair of white sneakers and a floppy hat and you've got the perfect, fuss-free summer outfit.

Uniqlo Canvas Bucket Hat, $40

A pink floral bucket hat from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

This cotton fabric has UV protection technology to keep you cool and safe all summer. It comes in both a pink and blue floral pattern.

Uniqlo V-Neck Sleeveless Dress, $70

A green stripe V-neck dress from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

With large forest green stripes, the 1950s Galleria print has a preppy rugby-shirt vibe that will be easy to wear well into the fall season layered over long-sleeved shirts.

Uniqlo Slip-On Canvas Shoes, $60

A pair of pink floral canvas slip-on shoes from the Uniqlo Marimekko collection summer 2024.

A certain checkered slip-on shoe has had a resurgence over the past couple of months, and we guarantee you'll be spotting a pair on every off-duty model and celeb this summer. This bold and bright pattern adds a unique twist to the trend.

This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.

