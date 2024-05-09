12 Summer-Ready Pieces We Love From Uniqlo’s New Designer Collab

If you’re ready for summer, we’ve got good news for you: Uniqlo has once again partnered with Finnish design house Marimekko to bring us their signature bold colours and playful prints on a budget. Inspired by summer picnics and time spent lounging in the sun with friends, the limited-edition collection breathes new life into six of Marimekko’s archival prints, splashing them across roomy dresses, skirts and tops, as well as accessories like bucket hats, slip-on shoes and the brand’s iconic moon bag.