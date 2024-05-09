12 Summer-Ready Pieces We Love From Uniqlo’s New Designer Collab

(Photo: Courtesy of Uniqlo)
If you’re ready for summer, we’ve got good news for you: Uniqlo has once again partnered with Finnish design house Marimekko to bring us their signature bold colours and playful prints on a budget. Inspired by summer picnics and time spent lounging in the sun with friends, the limited-edition collection breathes new life into six of Marimekko’s archival prints, splashing them across roomy dresses, skirts and tops, as well as accessories like bucket hats, slip-on shoes and the brand’s iconic moon bag.
Scroll to shop the new Uniqlo x Marimekko collab and see what we'll be adding to our carts before it sells out.
Everyone's favourite crossbody got a pretty floral makeover with Marimekko‘s Ruukku print. It comes in both blue and pink to match the collection's other pieces. We love this bag for summer travel because it fits everything you need, and then some.
Made from 100 percent cotton, this top is cool and comfortable to wear in hot temperatures. Pair it with the skirt (below) to make a two-piece set that can be dressed up or down.
This linen-blend skirt is slightly flared for a silhouette that's breezy and flattering on everyone. Pair it with the matching tank top or button-up for an easy-peasy summer 'fit.
On a sweltering day, you can't go wrong with an oversized, linen-blend button-up shirt. It comes in a few patterns, but our favourite is the Demeter, which was created in the ’70s.
The matching skirt has a touch of whimsy, while still polished enough to wear to the office.
Adorned with the Lirinä pattern, a pattern from 1972 inspired by the sounds of gurgling water, Uniqlo's beloved crossbody bag makes a statement. It also comes in navy.
This 100 percent cotton top is a cute and laid-back piece that looks just as good worn with jeans shorts as it does with the matching skirt (below).
With its wavy stripes, this skirt strikes the perfect balance between classic and whimsical. It's an easy piece to style.
Add a pair of white sneakers and a floppy hat and you've got the perfect, fuss-free summer outfit.
This cotton fabric has UV protection technology to keep you cool and safe all summer. It comes in both a pink and blue floral pattern.
With large forest green stripes, the 1950s Galleria print has a preppy rugby-shirt vibe that will be easy to wear well into the fall season layered over long-sleeved shirts.
A certain checkered slip-on shoe has had a resurgence over the past couple of months, and we guarantee you'll be spotting a pair on every off-duty model and celeb this summer. This bold and bright pattern adds a unique twist to the trend.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
Subscribe to our newsletters for our very best stories, recipes, style and shopping tips, horoscopes and special offers.