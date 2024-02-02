Taylor Swift Just Wore One Of Our Favourite Canadian Brands

(Photo: Courtesy of Mejuri)
Taylor Swift may be in the middle of her worldwide Eras Tour, but her busy schedule hasn’t stopped her from attending a football game–or 12, to be exact.
The singer has been a fixture at Kansas City Chiefs’ games over the past few months, where she’s been cheering on tight-end boyfriend Travis Kelce. Naturally, all eyes have been on Swift's stadium style, but when the cameras zoomed in on a kiss between the pair following the team's AFC Championship win last Sunday, it was her accessories that caught our eye.
For the occasion, Swift was dressed in the team’s red and gold colours, pairing her trademark red lip with a matching sweater and several pieces of Chiefs-themed jewellery, including a #87 ring (Kelce’s jersey number) and a pendant necklace. In a close-up, she can also be seen sporting the Heirloom ring by Canadian brand Mejuri.
Named for its timeless style, the Heirloom has a 14-karat gold band and is topped with a multifaceted dome-shaped garnet gemstone. Rumour has it that Swift has worn the vintage-inspired ring to every Chiefs’ game she’s attended so far. It reportedly landed on her finger via her stylists, Joseph Cassel Falconer and Venetia Kidd. (Kidd is a Toronto native.)
Though Mejuri is known for its budget-friendly vermeil pieces made from 18-karat gold layered over sterling silver, the brand also has a collection of relatively affordable solid gold studs, earrings, rings and necklaces. (Swift may be a billionaire, but she clearly loves a good deal, too.)
While Swift embraced her red era with a glittering garnet, the Heirloom ring also comes in Honey Quartz, London Blue Topaz and—our favourite—Sky Blue Topaz.
Want to steal the look but aren’t sold on the $798 price tag? We’ve scoured the brand’s website for garnet pieces under $200.
In your Reputation era? This whimsical vermeil-and-garnet piece coils around your finger like a snake.
The pendant version of Swift's favourite game day ring is also crafted from 14-karat gold and adorned with a large garnet, but much more affordable. (Just note that you'll have to buy the chain separately.)
Every outfit needs a pop of colour. These tiny 14-karat gold studs are inset with garnet gemstones for a subtle statement.
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
