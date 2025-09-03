How To Wear The Fisherman Fashion Trend This Fall

While the fisherman aesthetic dominated summer fashion with breezy crochet pieces and playful sardine motifs splashed on everything from T-shirts to handbags, fall weather is putting a moody twist on prim-and-proper nautical staples. From cable-knit sweaters to raincoats and barn jackets, this season's coastal chic is all about elevating preppy basics and investing in pieces that will keep you warm and dry in the drizzle.

Mernini Longline Raincoat, $325

The brain child of Newfoundlander Maria Halfyard, Mernini makes full-length, fully waterproof raincoats designed to be worn in the dreariest weather. It has a two-way zipper, magnetic front closure, large hood and built-in wrist warmers. It comes in rainbow of colours, but go with a classic yellow or olive to keep on the fisherman theme.

Sperry x Aritzia Authentic Original Boat Shoe

This collab between Canadian retailer Aritzia and preppy powerhouse Sperry brings a playful touch to classic leather boat shoes with colourful lace options.

L.L. Bean Women's 1912 Heritage Wool Blend Mockneck Sweater

Nothing says fall like adding to your sweater rotation, and this cable knit number plays perfectly into the fisherman aesthetic with its chunky fabric and mockneck silhouette.

Contemporaine Boat-Neck Striped Top, $49

Looking for a timeless investment? Nautical stripes never go out of style. Pair a Breton top like this one with barrel-leg jeans and boat shoes for a casual take on the trend.

Fairechild The Waterproof Mountain Pack, $139

Whether you're commuting to work or exploring trails on the weekend, this waterproof bag by Nova Scotia-based brand Fairechild is the perfect size to stash all the daily essentials.

Aldo Harborchic Boat Shoes, $85

Designed with flex technology for an incredibly comfortable fit, this cream boat shoe is an elevated spin on the preppy style.

Uniqlo Zip-Up Short Jacket, $80

Chore jackets are guaranteed to be everywhere this season. Case in point? Two Chatelaine editors already own this newly launched Uniqlo style. Roll up the sleeves to reveal the corduroy detail on the cuffs for an extra splash of texture.