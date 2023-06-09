Fashion

14 Pairs Of Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere

Shop the breezy styles that are trending this summer.

Shopping for shorts is right up there with trying on swimsuits or jeans in terms of fun factor—finding the right pair takes a lot of patience and a little bit of luck. This season’s trendiest styles are all about bright hues, breezy fabrics and sharp tailoring, so there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for a new vacation ‘fit to match your cute new sandals or for dressy options that will carry you through the summer and beyond, we’ve rounded up all the shorts we’re coveting right now.

A model wearing green linen-blend shorts with a matching top from H&M.

H&M

A vibrant shade of avocado green pairs well with neutrals.

Linen-blend shorts, $20, hm.com

A model seen from the side wearing long denim shorts in two-tone denim from Yoga Jeans.

Yoga Jeans

Fitted denim shorts that hit just above the knee—like this two-tone pair—will be everywhere this summer.

Denim shorts, $88, yogajeans.ca

A pair of linen striped white and beige shorts from Reitmans.

Reitmans

Every vacation wardrobe needs a hit of laid-back stripes.

Linen-blend shorts, $37, reitmans.com

A model wearing black plus-size denim shorts from Levi's.

Levi’s

If you’re looking for something that will stand the test of time, it doesn’t get much more classic than a pair of high-waisted denim shorts in a dark wash.

High-waisted denim shorts, $70, levi.com

A model wearing white cotton shorts from MAS Montreal.

MAS

Made from a lightweight blend of cotton and linen, these made-in-Montreal shorts are the best way to beat the heat in style.

Cotton-linen shorts, $128, masmontreal.com

A model seen from the waist down wearing blue flowy boxer shorts from Everlane.

Everlane

For an effortless look, try a flowy pair of shorts with a matching button-up shirt.

Linen boxer shorts, $91, everlane.com

A model seen from the waist down wearing patterned white and brown shorts from Eliza Faulkner.

Eliza Faulkner

The rounded hem and baggy fit give these shorts a delightfully retro look.

Cotton shorts, $190, elizafaulkner.com

A model seen from the waist down wearing floral black denim shorts from Ahiri.

Ahiri

This floral pair features a foldover waist.

High-waisted denim shorts, $85, ahiri.ca

A model wearing a pair of khaki cargo shots from Contemporaine.

Contemporaine

Take the cargo trend into summer with these shorts.

Cargo shorts, $89, simons.ca

A model wearing tie-dye pink and cream shorts from Eloquii.

Eloquii

A pastel tie-dye pattern is a fun way to dabble in colour.

Printed linen shorts, $114, eloquii.com

A model seen from the waist down wearing a pair of green and pink floral bike shorts from Roots and Alder.

Roots x Alder

We love this floral collab between Roots and Toronto-based outdoor apparel brand Alder.

Bike shorts, $68, roots.com

A model wearing embroidered floral denim shorts from Penningtons.

Penningtons

Floral embroidery gives these basic shorts a romantic twist.

Embroidered denim shorts, $60, penningtons.com

A model wearing a pair of light blue linen shorts from Uniqlo.

Uniqlo

These comfy linen-blend shorts feature an adjustable drawstring are available in six colours.

Linen-blend shorts, $50, uniqlo.com

A model wearing tailored denim shorts from Mango.

Mango

These shorts’ pleated waist makes for a tailored look.

Slouchy denim shorts, $60, mango.com

