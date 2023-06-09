14 Pairs Of Shorts You Can Wear Anywhere

Shop the breezy styles that are trending this summer.

Shopping for shorts is right up there with trying on swimsuits or jeans in terms of fun factor—finding the right pair takes a lot of patience and a little bit of luck. This season’s trendiest styles are all about bright hues, breezy fabrics and sharp tailoring, so there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re in the market for a new vacation ‘fit to match your cute new sandals or for dressy options that will carry you through the summer and beyond, we’ve rounded up all the shorts we’re coveting right now.

H&M

A vibrant shade of avocado green pairs well with neutrals.

Linen-blend shorts, $20, hm.com

Yoga Jeans

Fitted denim shorts that hit just above the knee—like this two-tone pair—will be everywhere this summer.

Denim shorts, $88, yogajeans.ca

Reitmans

Every vacation wardrobe needs a hit of laid-back stripes.

Linen-blend shorts, $37, reitmans.com

Levi’s

If you’re looking for something that will stand the test of time, it doesn’t get much more classic than a pair of high-waisted denim shorts in a dark wash.

High-waisted denim shorts, $70, levi.com

MAS

Made from a lightweight blend of cotton and linen, these made-in-Montreal shorts are the best way to beat the heat in style.

Cotton-linen shorts, $128, masmontreal.com

Everlane

For an effortless look, try a flowy pair of shorts with a matching button-up shirt.

Linen boxer shorts, $91, everlane.com

Eliza Faulkner

The rounded hem and baggy fit give these shorts a delightfully retro look.

Cotton shorts, $190, elizafaulkner.com

Ahiri

This floral pair features a foldover waist.

High-waisted denim shorts, $85, ahiri.ca

Contemporaine

Take the cargo trend into summer with these shorts.

Cargo shorts, $89, simons.ca

Eloquii

A pastel tie-dye pattern is a fun way to dabble in colour.

Printed linen shorts, $114, eloquii.com

Roots x Alder

We love this floral collab between Roots and Toronto-based outdoor apparel brand Alder.

Bike shorts, $68, roots.com

Penningtons

Floral embroidery gives these basic shorts a romantic twist.

Embroidered denim shorts, $60, penningtons.com

Uniqlo

These comfy linen-blend shorts feature an adjustable drawstring are available in six colours.

Linen-blend shorts, $50, uniqlo.com

Mango

These shorts’ pleated waist makes for a tailored look.

Slouchy denim shorts, $60, mango.com

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.