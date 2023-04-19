The Cutest (And Most Practical!) Rain Gear For Spring

10 pieces from Canadian brands that will keep you dry.

Drizzly spring weather is upon us, and with the right pieces in your wardrobe, it doesn’t have to damper your mood. A pair of waterproof boots and a functional jacket go a long way in turning a wet, miserable day around. Here, we’ve compiled our favourite pieces of rain gear from Canadian brands to brighten up the season’s dreariest days and keep you dry.

Joe Fresh

This affordable water-resistant raincoat comes in four colours—pink, blue, yellow and black—and features a hood, pockets and a belt.

Raincoat, $69, joefresh.com

Cougar

Cute enough to wear in dry weather, these platform Chelsea boots come in an array of eye-catching colours and are guaranteed to keep your feet dry.

Waterproof leather boots, $90, cougarshoes.ca

Fairechild

This pullover raincoat was designed in Nova Scotia with function in mind, but it’s the stylish details—like an oversized front pocket and shiny brass snap closures—that make it stand out.

Raincoat, $347, fairechild.com

Simons

A cute umbrella is a great way to inject some colour into rainy days.

Umbrella, $28, simons.ca

Noize

With its comfy loose fit, this lightweight poncho makes a great carry-on travel companion.

Long-length poncho, $242, noize.com

Tilley

When it rains buckets, a bucket hat made from wind- and waterproof material is just the ticket.

Storm bucket, $115, ca.tilley.com

Matt & Nat

There’s nothing better than a vibrant sunshine yellow raincoat to turn a rainy day around, and this one is waterproof, made from recycled materials and machine washable.

Raincoat, $160, mattandnat.com

Vessi

Created with all the perks of a rain boot, these city-ready sneakers are 100% waterproof and have grippy soles to avoid slips on rain-slicked sidewalks.

Stormburst waterproof sneakers, $195, ca.vessi.com

Lululemon

Clip this teeny tiny water-repellent pouch anywhere to keep your essentials—Airpods, cards, hand sanitizer, lippie—within reach.

Nano backpack, $34, lululemon.com

Vallier

Craving adventure? This waterproof roll-top weekender bag will keep your stuff dry no matter what your trip’s weather report looks like. It has an interior laptop sleeve, as well as handy pockets to keep everything organized.

Waterproof weekender bag, $200, vallier.com