The 9 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In May

The sun is out and we’ve been in the mood to refresh our spaces and wardrobes, whether that’s with pops of colours, must-have staples or organization game-changers. From cute planters to new wardrobe staples to a genius tool to help cope with hay fever, here’s what the Chatelaine editors bought and loved in May.

Cabin Journal Vintage Blue Jay Art Print, $25, cabinjournal.ca

“Blue jays and geraniums were two of my mom’s favourite things. This pretty 11 x 14 print from Toronto-based Cabin Journal, which I framed and hung in my living room, is a sweet reminder of her.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

Poppy Barley The Modern-Day Mary Jane, $255, poppybarley.com

“Mary Janes are having a moment, and I looked all over for a minimal, comfortable, good-quality pair that I could still wear when the trend has passed. I was thinking the Row, but on an editor’s salary. Enter the Poppy Barley Modern-Day Mary Janes, which cost $900 less. These are my first pair of shoes by the Canada-based brand (our EIC swears by them), and the promise of “no break-in period required” was a true one, as was the cushy memory foam insole. I’m wearing these with jeans now, and will pair them with cutoffs when the weather gets warmer.” —Gillian Grace, deputy digital editor

Dyson Mattress Tool Vacuum Attachment, $24, dysoncanada.ca

“I like keeping my window open since spring is here, but pollen and construction dust blows inside my home. To help manage my allergies, I’ve started vacuuming my couch and cushions with this mattress vacuum attachment by Dyson. It glides over fabric, and it’s three times cheaper than the motorized brush bar that Dyson also sells. It’s a small item that I’m hoping will make a big difference for my allergies.” —Aimee Nishitoba, deputy art director

Bag Balm Skin Moisturizer, $18, amazon.ca

“I’ve dealt with dry, chapped lips for most of my life. I’ve tried a slew of lip balms—including a very overpriced one that I was sure would help, until another Chatelaine editor noticed I was applying it every 15 minutes and suggested it probably wasn’t working. Finally, my wife bought me a tin of Bag Balm, which she swears by. The salve was first created in Vermont to soothe sore udders on dairy cows, but it’s now commonly used to treat dry, cracked skin. It’s thicker than Vaseline, so I don’t have to constantly reapply throughout the day, and the tin will last me a very long time. I’m over the moooon about it. (I’ll see myself out.)” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor

Fox Home Terrazzo Trivet, $27, fox-home.com

“My grey kitchen needs a major update, but with no money for a big reno, I’ve been turning to decor accents to bring it into this decade. This terrazzo trivet by Israel-based homeware brand Fox Home—which just landed in Canada—is the perfect subtle pop of colour for my countertops. It can be layered with wooden boards and books to create a stylish vignette, but it’s also practical and looks good on the table when dinner is ready.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, $90, amazon.ca

“I’ve been waiting for this game since it was announced back in 2019, so finally being able to play it has been nothing short of exhilarating. It may seem a bit pricey at around $100 after tax, but considering I played the last Zelda game for 250+ hours, it’s totally worth the price. If you’re looking to escape to a fantasy world with breathtaking vistas, interesting characters and a captivating storyline, this game has you covered.” —Kevin John Siazon, associate digital editor

Ikea SNURRAD Transparent Storage Turntable, $46, ikea.com

“This turntable is a game changer for my fridge. It’s a little pricey, but well-designed and super easy to assemble. What makes it unique is its rectangular shape, it fits on the fridge shelf perfectly without any wasted space. I love that it pulls out and revolves 360 degrees so I can access all the jars and containers in the back of my fridge. I actually loved it so much, I bought two!” —Sun Ngo, creative director

“I didn’t do much gardening last year, but I’m on a plant kick right now. I repotted all my existing plants and bought some new ones to grow my collection. It’s been very therapeutic to do something with my hands and see all the greenery inside my house.” —Stephanie Han Kim, art director

Kulfi Beauty Main Match Concealer, $34, sephora.com

“Clarins discontinued my go-to concealer, and in the time it’s been gone I’ve cycled through so many alternatives, none of which were a great match colour-wise or had a smooth texture. But I think I found The One: Kulfi Beauty’s Main Match. It’s not the cheapest option out there, but considering how many tubes of cakey, banana-hued concealers I had to go through to find it, it’s well worth the price.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor

While the products in this piece have been independently chosen by our editors, this article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.