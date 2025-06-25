Summer is in full swing (finally!), and this month we were looking for ways to beat the heatwave. From sunglasses and swim goggles to breezy pants and quick snacks, here’s what we loved in June.

Speedo Vanquisher 2.0 Prescription Goggles, $36

“Learning to swim has been a goal of mine for years, but between my fear of water and extreme nearsightedness, it always felt impossible. Then, I found these prescription goggles. My cousin, an optometrist, helped me choose the right strength (they come in fixed increments and both lenses have to have the same prescription). She recommended slightly under-correcting since stronger lenses can cause eye strain—in the water, you don’t need perfect vision anyway. The goggles are comfy, anti-fog, UV-protected and they give a wide, clear view. I’m still nervous about learning how to swim, but excited to try out my googles. For the first time, swimming feels possible for me.” —Sun Ngo, creative director

Roots Small Carryall Crossbody, $198

“I recently got to tour Roots' leather factory, which happens to be around the corner from our offices in Toronto. I knew that Roots had a proud Canadian heritage, but I had no idea that their leather pieces—from the iconic varsity jacket to handbags to bag charms—were made right here in the city. Watching the artisans cut, embroider, sew and carefully finish each individual component by hand was mind-blowing. There's even a repair shop, where people from all over the world send in their well-loved Roots' leather pieces to be fixed. I also visited the archive room, which is filled with rack after rack of custom varsity jackets made for sports teams and artists, like Elton John and Taylor Swift.

While we’re talking about Roots, I love this leather crossbody—it's chic and practical, and sturdy enough to withstand city living. And I appreciate it even more now that I know exactly how much work goes into making each bag.” —Andréanne Dion, senior editor, style, beauty and travel

Sowleil Foods Chocolate Tiger Nut Butter, $16

“My eldest son is allergic to nuts and sesame, which means I’m always looking for a nut-free sandwich spread that doesn’t taste like cardboard, isn’t just sunflower seed-based and isn’t totally pumped up with sugar. I’ve recently been introduced to a real winner: Sowleil Foods’ Chocolate Tiger Nut Butter. Contrary to their name, tiger nuts are tubers. This delicious Canadian-made spread pairs their naturally sweet flavour with cocoa, sea salt and chia seeds for a bit of crunch. Plus, it also contains fibre. My kids love it—and I’ll usually sneak a spoonful for myself when making them a sandwich.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor

Kits Blake Sunglasses, $38

“I bought a pair of sunglasses from this Vancouver-based brand to replace a lost pair of pricier glasses, which were themselves a replacement for another lost pair. I wanted square, all-black sunglasses and while these are found in the men's section of the website, they fit me well. They manage to look both trendy and classic. Pro tip: I took mine to a local optometrist to have the arms adjusted so they don’t slip down my face when I run.” —Gillian Grace, deputy digital editor

Essence Meta Glow Multi-Reflective Lipgloss, $6

“As an adult, I get my serotonin by buying glitter makeup. It reminds me of when I was little—I loved glitter stickers and glitter pens.

If you want to introduce just a bit of sparkle into your routine, Essence’s Meta Glow Multi-Reflective Lipgloss can be used as a topper on bare lips or over lipstick—and it's a total steal.

To clean up any stray glitter, take a piece of tape and first stick it to the back of your hand (to make it less sticky), then gently press the tape to your face to pickup any loose fallout from eyeshadow.” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

Studio Citizen Straight Cut Pants, $148 for similar styles

“It’s rare that I come across a bold print that I don’t immediately fall in love with. I was in Montreal recently and bought this supremely fun pair of pants from Citizen Vintage’s line, Studio Citizen. They’re made from locally sourced deadstock fabric and they are an absolute joy to wear. You can find similar pairs on their site in a variety of fantastic patterns.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief

JETech Laptop Sleeve, $28

“I love this laptop sleeve because it’s water-resistant—and I can attest to that, since I’ve spilled things on it. The zippered pocket at the front is handy for storing a charger and wireless mouse. It has thick foam cushions that keeps your laptop protected. I have it in this lovely lavender hue, and there are 14 other colours to choose from." —Amy Evans, commerce editorial director