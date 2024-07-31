The 5 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In July

Whether you’re looking to indulge in some well-deserved retail therapy or need practical recommendations for your kitchen, wardrobe and beyond, we’ve got you covered. From a kitchen essential that will take your baking to the next level to comfy sneakers you can wear anywhere to a viral face mask, here’s what our team bought and loved this month.
“I’m obsessed with Canadian jewellery designer Kara Yoo’s work. Her pieces are feminine, fun and whimsical, but also timeless and wearable. I especially love this sterling silver ring from her ‘I Hope You Like Bows’ collection, which—you guessed it—is all about bows. Though it looks cute and delicate on my finger, it’s sturdy and well-made. I’m already thinking of expanding my jewellery collection with the matching Dorothy earrings.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style and beauty editor
“I am, admittedly, a huge nerd, and nothing makes me happier than buying tech devices that not only work well but look great, too. This month, I decided to upgrade my first-generation Amazon Echo Dot (yes, I was an early adopter) to the Echo Pop—a great-sounding smart speaker that also looks so much nicer on my bedside table than its Alexa-enabled predecessors.
I use it to wake me up in the morning (in an effort to not use my phone the second I open my eyes), listen to the news while I make my bed, and play white noise while I fall asleep. I was able to get it on deep discount on Prime Day, but it’s well worth the $55 price tag.” —Erica Lenti, deputy features editor
“If you look at recipes that feature ingredients in grams and shake your head, you need a kitchen scale. Ever since Chatelaine started listing baking ingredients in grams, I’ve been pulling out my scale for everything. It’s so much easier (and less messy) than cups—you just put everything in the bowl you’re mixing in. My baking has never been better.” —Gillian Grace, deputy digital editor
“I’ve been doing most of my running in On shoes for the past year, but I bought this pair specifically for city walking. I wanted black, (somewhat) stylish runners that I could wear with anything, and these fit the bill. I could not be happier with this purchase; they fit true to size, the cushioning is next level and they’re the only shoes I want to wear right now.
One caveat: For some reason, the black upper has a fuchsia undertone in bright light. (I thought I was seeing things, but my husband confirmed it.) This may or may not be your cup of tea. In my case, I wish they were pure black, but they’re so comfortable I don’t care.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief
“If you’re already familiar with the viral sensation that is the Aztec Secret, this might not seem like an original pick. But if you enjoy an intense, deep cleansing bentonite clay mask that—as the label spells out in all caps—MAKES YOUR FACE PULSATE, I can’t recommend it enough. A single tub will last you a year, and you can use as little or as much as your skin will allow. It comes in powder form, which you mix with water to achieve a spreadable consistency.
One of my friends swears by mixing it with yogurt; another uses it on her armpits before trying out a new brand of deodorant. Personally, a once-weekly face mask mixed with water suits me just fine—but I recommend using a small whisk to get the consistency as smooth as possible.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy food editor
This article contains affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site at no additional cost to you.
