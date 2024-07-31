The 5 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In July

“If you’re already familiar with the viral sensation that is the Aztec Secret, this might not seem like an original pick. But if you enjoy an intense, deep cleansing bentonite clay mask that—as the label spells out in all caps—MAKES YOUR FACE PULSATE, I can’t recommend it enough. A single tub will last you a year, and you can use as little or as much as your skin will allow. It comes in powder form, which you mix with water to achieve a spreadable consistency.