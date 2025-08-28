The 6 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In August

There may be a bit of a chill in the air this week, but our latest purchases are all about making the most of what’s left of summer. From a comfy pair of brightly coloured sneakers to garden-inspired perfume to a vegan ice cream swap, here’s what we bought and loved in August.

Jenny Bird Monogram Necklace, $110

“For my niece's Grade 8 graduation, I wanted to give her a piece of jewellery that she will be able to wear over the years. This minimalist Jenny Bird monogram pendant necklace is the perfect timeless piece. In fact, after buying it for her, I also purchased one for myself!” —Aimee Nishitoba, art director

Reebok World 70 Sneakers, $80

“Much of my casual, everyday wardrobe is black, but I actually love what a little pop of colour can do for my mood. These sneakers have proven to be the perfect addition to my wardrobe—they instantly brighten things up, and they are so comfortable. I have many pairs of Reebok sneakers, and I love that they never require a break-in period.” —Andréanne Dion, senior style, beauty and travel editor

Owala FreeSip Insulated 24 oz. Bottle, $42

“I used to be very bad about not drinking enough water throughout the day, but using this (very trendy, I’m told) water bottle has made a huge difference in my quest to stay appropriately hydrated. It’s always either on my desk or in my car, and its constant presence reminds me that I need to, you know, drink water—and drink it all day! Bonus: it comes in a slew of aesthetically pleasing colour combinations (though I opted for all-black).” —Erica Lenti, deputy editor, features

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Masks, $99 for 24

“I got a Costco membership two years ago to buy things like olive oil, almonds and school snacks in bulk. It hadn't occurred to me at the time that I could get great deals on skincare, too: at the usual K-Beauty shops I like to buy face masks from, this two-piece jelly face mask is $25 for a set of four. This bulk box of 24 is, by comparison, significantly cheaper.” —Chantal Braganza, deputy editor, food

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Florabloom Forte Eau de Parfum, $165 for 75 mL

“This scent is my go-to for daytime wear, and I've gotten so many compliments on it. It features floral notes of tuberose, rose, violet and iris, with hints of sandalwood and moss. The pretty bottle is a bonus.” —Amy Evans, commerce editorial director

Honey's Vegan Ice Cream, $14

“I love vegan swaps for their climate- and animal-friendliness, but only if they are actually as good as the original. One terrific example: barista-style oat milk, which I prefer to cow’s milk in my lattes. Now I can add Honey’s Ice Cream to that zero-sacrifice-required list—it’s hands down the best vegan ice cream I’ve ever tried. (I like the mint chocolate chip!)

Like our delicious vegan nachos recipe, it uses cashew cream as a neutral, creamy base, then adds coconut cream, oil and cocoa butter for richness. Unfortunately, it’s only available in Ontario. It's also not exactly cheap at $14 a pint, but it's worth the splurge.

If you're in Toronto, there are Leslieville and Dundas West scoop shops; it's also sold at various small grocers in the city.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital