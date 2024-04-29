The 5 Best Purchases Our Editors Made In April

“I just finished Broken Places by Frances Peck, which is about the aftermath of a (fictional) earthquake in Vancouver. It’s both propulsive and terrifying, and made me think about my own state-of-emergency readiness (even if I live in less seismically active Toronto). Enter this handy radio, which can be charged with a hand crank in the event of a power outage, gets the weather band, can charge other devices via USB and serves as a flashlight. The supersonic whistle and the light that flashes SOS in Morse code may be overkill, but you never know. I feel better having it in my basement, just in case.” —Gillian Grace, deputy editor, digital